We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brighter and bolder colour choices were a key trend prediction for 2021, and we’re certainly seeing people embrace more joyful decor in their homes. Whether that’s a splash of mustard yellow within an otherwise neutral colour scheme or… an orange kitchen.

Related: Kitchen trends 2021 – the latest kitchen design trends and ideas for the year ahead

More of us are considering orange as a kitchen idea – Tap Warehouse noted a 14% increase in UK Pinterest searches for ‘orange kitchen’ in the lead up to spring. After Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen went for a daring orange look in the kitchen on a recent episode of DIY SOS, it seems the vibrant, retro hue really is making a comeback. So could it work in your home?

How to embrace the orange kitchen trend

If you love bright orange, go for it. A year at home has caused a shift in attitudes and we’re now decorating how we like, rather than clinging to trends or worrying what visitors might think. ‘Bright orange is a brave choice for a kitchen!’ Ideal Home Editor Heather Young comments. ‘It’s energetic and adds a sense of fun, but there’s a danger it can overpower the space, and it’s not very versatile when it comes to setting a mood.’

So while orange could be an impactful small kitchen idea, bear in mind it’s very what-you-see-is-what-you-get. But, as with any colour, it all depends on tone, as Natasha Bradley, Home Interior Expert from paint company Lick explains. Are we talking about apricot, salmon or EasyJet orange?

‘A brighter, more saturated orange can represent a more mature colour,’ Natasha says, ‘whereas softer tones of orange where it’s less saturated can often soften the look. It instantly becomes more comforting and romantic, perfect for a room in which you spend the most time in.’ We’re loving the idea of a more romantic kitchen.

Whatever the colour on the colour wheel you choose, our guide to kitchen layouts will prove helpful.

‘Orange is making a comeback because the colours – depending on saturation – can make people feel happy,’ Natasha from Lick adds. ‘Now more so than ever we are craving that nurturing, happy, energising feeling. The nation wants to feel good, we need a boost and orange can tick that feel-good factor craving.’

Related: How to paint kitchen cabinets – give units a whole new look, on an affordable budget

Would you consider an orange kitchen?