Who doesn’t aspire to own the full Cox & Cox catalogue for their home? But for now we’ll settle for owning this gorgeous new glassware collection. The ‘New in’ ribbed glasses are going down a treat with shoppers, proving a sell-out success in the first week!

But fear not, our Cox & Cox team hotline informs us that these sell-out glasses will be back in stock tomorrow. So set yourself a reminder to pop a set in the virtual shopping basket immediately.

Must-have: smoke fluted wine glasses

As entertaining at home looks to be the new normal way of life, we say it’s time to buy the dream glasses. These stylish new glasses come as a set of 6, which as it stands is the optimum amount of guests allowed to any one gathering – just saying! Inspired by traditional French glassware these elegant glasses will make every wine occasion feel more fashionable. There are also new Champagne flutes styled in the same smoked glass – because you can never have too much of a good thing right?!

Buy now: Six Smoke Fluted Wine Glasses, £55, Cox & Cox

The brand shared the stunning new ribbed wine glasses on Instagram a few days ago, and already they have proved to be the most liked post of the month! Cheers to that.

‘Set a special tone to your evening with our Six Smoke Fluted Wine Glasses, styled on a vintage French design’ wrote Cox & Cox. The ambient shot has, so far, generated 7,262 likes and a whopping 248 comments.

The theme of appreciation seems to be toasting friends who will love the new designs;

‘I can imagine us both appreciating these ✨’says one. ‘Because you can never have too many ribbed glasses 🤣 ‘ jests another with a pal.

As well as those who simply adore them…’They are STUNNING!!’ exclaims one excitable shopper!

Let’s raise a toast to the fabulous new glassware coming back in stock!