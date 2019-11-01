Have you spotted the on-trend Polka dot Asda rug taking over Instagram

First we had the ‘it’ polka dot dress from Zara, the one you couldn’t walk more than 10 paces without spotted! Now it appears to be happening again! Only this time for our homes, in the form of an Asda rug.

The leading supermarkets new season homeware collection features a charming monochrome polka dot rug – which is already selling fast!

And from just £25, it’s easy to see why this fashionable rug is such a hit with savvy shoppers.

More from stores: Asda has launched its own online version of a Tesco Clubcard – and you can spend points at George Home

It seems this is the year we’re all going completely dotty for polka dots, like never before.

George Home re-shared the on-trend rug snap, with the caption ‘SPOTTED: The rug your {insert room here} is missing!’. Correct to leave the room option open to interpretation, as it would suit just about any room – from bedrooms to living rooms and even hallways.

The monochrome polka dot rug welcomed an excitable reaction from shoppers, with 2695 likes and 127 comments in just 24 hours. Of those were:

‘OMG I NEED THIS!’ exclaims one excitable shopper.

‘Gorgeous rug!! 😍’ and ‘It’s gorgeous 😍’ agree two others.

‘I love this rug ❤️’.

Buy now: Monochrome polka Dot Rug, £25, George Home at Asda

Made from an easy-care, colourfast and stain-resistant pile this durable rug is ideal for any room.

One satisfied shopper shares her delight with her bargain rug! The smaller version, from £25 measures a sizeable 80 by 140cm. The medium size is only £5 more, at £30 for 120 by 160cm. While the largest measures a generous 160 by 240cm and only costs £40!

Video Of The Week

So much so, was the success of the famous Zara dress it’s got it’s own Instagram account. The ‘Hot 4 The Spot’ page was created as a tongue-in-cheek ‘safe space for *the dress*’. We love this vision of a polka dot fan in the dress, laying on a matching dotty rug.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on this dotty delight, best make a dash for it – before it’s gone.

It’s in stores nationwide and online now, while stocks.