We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dani Dyers gender-neutral nursery proves you don’t need to know the sex of your baby ahead of time to create a stylish nursery. The Love Island star is expecting her first child later this year with partner Sammy.

The pair have decided to wait until the birth to find out if their little one is a boy or a girl. That means no pink curtains or blue blankets, instead, Dani with the help of Wayfair has kept the colour scheme neutral with a luscious mix of greys.

Dani Dyer’s gender-neutral nursery

Based around an elephant print that Dani fell for at Wayfair, the room is the perfect example of how to make grey work in a children’s bedroom. It is complemented with fluffy rugs, and soft toys to create a cosy nursery.

‘I really wanted to create something cosy and homely for the baby, and so we put this at the centre of the design,’ shares Dani about her inspiration for the nursery. ‘Also I knew I wanted the elephant print from the start – I love elephants as I find them so spiritual and calming.’

‘The animal theme also works perfectly for a gender-neutral nursery as it was important to us for the baby’s sex to be a surprise, we can’t wait!’

‘The draped canopy and fairy lights are definitely my favourite pieces,’ she reveals. ‘They have a lovely energy and the lights add a soothing glow to the room.’

‘From day one, I had a clear vision to include a canopy – it is such a statement piece and Wayfair really brought my ideas and inspiration to life.’

A cosy rocking chair and clever storage solutions were the other key pieces of furniture that Dani had her heart set on.

‘I really wanted to have a cosy rocking chair so I could sit and spend time with our baby,’ she explains. ‘Even though I doubt the baby will be sleeping in there for the first few months!’

‘I also love to be organised and so it was vital to have handy storage and shelving. The deep drawers in the changing unit and the little wardrobe have made me very happy.’

What is your favourite part of Dani Dyer’s new nursery?