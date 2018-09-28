Get ready for winter for less

For most of you lucky people out there, today is PAYDAY! And we’ve just found a great deal that might tempt you to part with a little bit of your hard-earned cash at Debenhams.

Prefer to save instead? Doing this one simple thing when buying a house could save you £3,000

We’d already picked out its new Max Glam look as one of our trends on the month in our October issue, and now you can get it for less – with 40 per cent off bedding for today only.

Palm and banana leaves are one of THE key motifs for Autumn/Winter 2018 and beyond. Summer may be long gone, but this tropical foliage is a surefire way to bring exotic glamour to your bedroom.

If you’re tempted to ditch your safe florals for this popular print, we advise that you style them with deep bold tones that contrast – such as the salmon pink and cobalt blue used here. Then embellish with gold accents and you’ll instantly evoke the sunnier climes of Miami Beach.

Buy now: Butterfly Home by Matthew Williamson – Green ‘Palma’ Bedding Set, WAS £52, NOW £31.20 for a double, Debenhams

Finish it off with some pink – this pinwheel cushion, also reduced, is perfect!

Buy now: Star by Julien Macdonald – Pink crushed velvet cushion, WAS £26, NOW £15.60, Debenhams

For more ways to get your boudoir beautiful, see our bedroom ideas

Bold prints aren’t for everyone – as much as we love them! So we thought we’d give you a more subtle, but no less glamorous option. The sequinned panels switch from gold to silver, or you can create a vintage effect by combining the two.

Faux fur throws and dark walls in black or navy will create a sultry atmosphere.

Buy now: Star by Julien Macdonald – White ‘Francesca’ Duvet Cover, WAS £52, NOW £31.20, Debenhams

Buy now: Star by Julien Macdonald – White ‘Francesca’ Pillowcase Pair, WAS £26, NOW £15,60, Debenhams

If only they had duvet days in the UK, hey?