Today only – the max glam Debenhams bedding that’s a stylist’s dream is slashed in price

By

Get ready for winter for less

For most of you lucky people out there, today is PAYDAY! And we’ve just found a great deal that might tempt you to part with a little bit of your hard-earned cash at Debenhams.

Prefer to save instead? Doing this one simple thing when buying a house could save you £3,000

We’d already picked out its new Max Glam look as one of our trends on the month in our October issue, and now you can get it for less – with 40 per cent off bedding for today only.

Debehams-bedding-sale-3

Palm and banana leaves are one of THE key motifs for Autumn/Winter 2018 and beyond. Summer may be long gone, but this tropical foliage is a surefire way to bring exotic glamour to your bedroom.

If you’re tempted to ditch your safe florals for this popular print, we advise that you style them with deep bold tones that contrast – such as the salmon pink and cobalt blue used here. Then embellish with gold accents and you’ll instantly evoke the sunnier climes of Miami Beach.

Buy now: Butterfly Home by Matthew Williamson – Green ‘Palma’ Bedding Set, WAS £52, NOW £31.20 for a double, Debenhams

Debenhams-bedding-sale

Finish it off with some pink – this pinwheel cushion, also reduced, is perfect!

Buy now: Star by Julien Macdonald – Pink crushed velvet cushion, WAS £26, NOW £15.60, Debenhams

Debenhams-bedding-sale-2

For more ways to get your boudoir beautiful, see our bedroom ideas

Bold prints aren’t for everyone – as much as we love them! So we thought we’d give you a more subtle, but no less glamorous option. The sequinned panels switch from gold to silver, or you can create a vintage effect by combining the two.

Faux fur throws and dark walls in black or navy will create a sultry atmosphere.

Buy now: Star by Julien Macdonald – White ‘Francesca’ Duvet Cover, WAS £52, NOW £31.20, Debenhams

Buy now: Star by Julien Macdonald – White ‘Francesca’ Pillowcase Pair, WAS £26, NOW £15,60, Debenhams

If only they had duvet days in the UK, hey?

Ideal Home loves...

Pink bathroom with yellow roll-top bath

Vintage bathroom ideas
Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Refresh your living room with spring colour

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…