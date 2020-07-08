We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Home Bargains is the shop right now for picking up affordably stylish homeware buys. Take for instance the fabulous decorative storage jars shared on the brands Instagram this week.

Ideal for kitchens to store sweets, grains, pasta or even bathrooms for cotton balls, earbuds and more – these smart jars are the ideal solution to add a little finesse to your homes everyday storage needs.

Coveted Home Bargains storage jars

‘So many of you are loving our Decorative Jars 😍 What do you use yours for? 🍬’ the retailer asked. And the fans answered…

‘The big one for biscuits ❤️ ‘

‘I have the large one for tea lights 💙 ‘.

‘Tea coffee and sugar pots 😘 ‘.

‘Oreos! Xx’ exclaims another.

‘I have 2 large jars I use for Weetabix and oats, two small ones I use for mints and wethers original and the other two in one I use for cupcakes and Jaffa cakes 💕💕 ‘.

‘I have sweets in my jar! 🍬 ‘. While another remarks, ‘I want one for hot chocolate powder & marshmallows 😂😍😍😍 ‘.

The image comes courtesy of Debbie Curry of @cleaningmum101 who tells us here at Ideal Home the two jars are sold individually, and are £6.99 each

And for those using the decorative jars in the bathroom…

‘I put bath bombs in mine ♥️’.

‘Soap in the bathroom.’

‘Got 2 of the 3 tier, made one 4 tier for hair bands, grips, scrunchies and crocodile clips and one 2 for cotton pads and Q-Tip! & the big jar for tea light candles 😝💜 ‘.

Home Bargains say the glass storage jars are ‘Available in stores now ✨ ‘. One shopper tags a friend saying, ‘We need a trip here soon social distance xx🌈’.

Do you have the Home Bargains storage jars? If yes, what do you use yours for?