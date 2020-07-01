We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are in need of some clever storage solutions to keep your home in order, you better get to B&M quick.

When we first spied the B&M lokken range we couldn’t help noticing a few similarities between the collection and some of our IKEA favourites. Just take a look at IKEA’s EKET storage unit and B&M’s 1-2-3 shelving unit.

Spot the difference

We are big fans of an IKEA here at Ideal Home, however ever we are struggling to spot the difference. However, there is one huge different – the price.

B&M’s 1-2-3 shelving unit is priced at just £25. £70 less than IKEA’s EKET which will set you back £95.

B&M lökken range 1-2-3 shelving unit

B&M’s grey shelving unit features a step design, offering six storage alcoves. The unit is a little smaller than the IKEA version at 91 cm wide, 30 cm deep and 91 cm high.

There is also that catch that you will have to go instore to pick up the B&M shelves. The product code is 357441, and it might be worth calling ahead to make sure your local store has them in stock.

Buy in-store: 1-2-3 shelving unit, £25, B&M

IKEA EKET cabinet

Alternatively, the IKEA EKET cabinet is available to order online. Another perk is that is is available in six different colour variations from white to a stained oak effect.

It can be fitted with other units in the EKET range to create a bespoke look, uniquely fitted to your home.

Buy now: EKET cabinet, £95, IKEA

However, the shelving unit isn’t the only IKEA’s dupe in B&M’s collection. If you’ve had your eye on IKEA’s HEMNES shoe cabinet, B&M has an almost identical version at a quarter of the price.

B&M lökken shoe storage unit

Priced at £25 the B&M lökken shoe storage unit has a modern sleek white finish. It includes a top drawer for knick-knacks and two racks that open up to tidy shoes away in.

Each rack has two levels allowing you to comfortably fit eight pairs of shoes in the unit. Again you will have to look for the storage solution instore using the code 356116.

Buy in-store: Shoe storage unit, £25, B&M

IKEA HEMNES shoe cabinet

The IKEA HEMNES shoe cabinet is priced at £90. However, the extra expense will get you more shoe space.

Each compartment can fit up to eight pairs of shoes. There is also plenty of space for a pair of winter boots.

Buy now: HEMNES shoe cabinet, £90, IKEA

Another plus with the IKEA version is the elegant design. The black handles and neat legs make this cabinet look more like a chic hall table than shoe storage.

Which storage solutions will you be adding to your home?