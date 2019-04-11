The Joules Windsor bed for DFS is set to be a sell out and it’s easy to see why. This contemporary take on a Chesterfield, with its button-backed headboard and butter-soft velvet upholstery, is a new classic.

Available in double, king and super-king sizes, it’s going to become the new focal point of your bedroom.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

It’s not the first time this pair has joined forces: Joules launches a new sofa range for DFS

Buy now: Joules Windsor King-Size Bedframe in yellow velvet, £1,099, DFS

We love the yellow colourway, but the bed, and larger range, are also available in ink, purple, mushroom, charcoal and navy velvets. Adding that extra quirky Joules twist are surprising, hidden details like hare motifs on the button on the headboard, and the colour-dipped feet.

Lauren Harris, Senior Designer at DFS, comments: ‘The Joules Windsor bed, like our popular Joules Windsor sofa range, offers a modern twist on a classic Chesterfield look. The button backed detailing and elegant raised feet give the Windsor bed opulence, while the vibrant colour options and tactile velvet keep the piece feeling colourful and fun.’

If you’re already sold on this bed (welcome to the club!), make sure to check out the rest of the range. The Joules Windsor bed range exclusively for DFS also includes a storage ottoman, long stool and a chaise longue – in both right and left-hand facing options.

Buy now: Joules Windsor Long Stool in yellow velvet, £379, DFS

These two brands coming together not only celebrates two big names in British design joining forces, but also commemorates their big birthdays, with DFS turning 50 and Joules 30 this year.

Video Of The Week

When you think of British sofas, it’s hard not to name-check DFS, and not just because of the five decades it’s been around. It boasts over 120 stores, offers a free 15-year guarantee on all sofa frames and frame springs and, of course, has a worthy partnership with the British Heart Foundation, which has raised over £17 million to date.

Velvet is the fabric of the moment: The DFS Zinc sofa has had a stunning velvet makeover. Uh oh!

Meanwhile, Joules is one of our favourite authentically British premium brands and is known for its unique use of prints and exciting colourways. Although we’re now used to seeing Joules on our high streets, it actually began life as early as 1989, when founder Tom Joule started selling clothing on a country show stand in Leicestershire.