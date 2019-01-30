Do you know a tot who would love a ROARsome dinosaur wallpaper?

The new mural designs come straight from the Natural History Museum – the home of the dinosaur

If your little one, or you in fact, are mad about dinosaurs you will love this new wallpaper collection. Wallsauce, creators of made-to-measure wall murals, have once again teamed up with the Natural History Museum – creating outstanding dinosaur designs.

‘It’s very exciting expanding our collection with the Natural History Museum as we’ve seen a lot of interest in the designs’ exclaims Rachel Kenny, Head of Design at Wallsauce.

‘The collection can be enjoyed by children who are in love with dinosaurs, all the way up to adults who appreciate beautiful imagery and culture. We believe that every person will be able to find a mural from the collection that they love.’

The designs are available in a choice of materials, including paste-the-wall wallpapers and a peel-and-stick wallpaper – an ideal solution for rented accommodation.

This collection is sure to delight dinosaur fans alike…

New Natural History Museum collection

Wallsauce works alongside the world famous museum to secure the best dinosaur designs around. The licensed designs include brand new dinosaur illustrations, developed alongside the palaeontologists at the Museum.

Buy now: Illustrated Dinosaur Pattern Mural, £30 sq m, Wallsauce

Make everyday a dinosaur education with this fun mural. This design shows dinosaurs all around the world, placing them at different locations on the atlas.

Buy now: Dinosaur Atlas Mural, £30 sq m, Wallsauce

The Natural History Museum exhibits some of the world’s most precious specimens from natural history, spanning billions of years.

The popular attraction opens its doors to over five million visitors a year – all of whom will no doubt appreciate these fine specimens of wall decor.

The impressive Stegosaurus illustration above is by palaeoartist, Neave Parker.

The diverse collection of murals are suitable for all interior tastes and requirements.

Which one of the fabulous new designs would you be tempted to invite into your home?