As you can see, Kate made two of the pieces to sit above her bed and we love how they work with the other natural textures in the room, from the bed frame to the lanterns and wood flooring.
Fancy making your own custom-made suns? Here’s how to do it…
DIY wheat suns
Start by gathering your tools. You’ll need a glue gun, some wheat, wooden discs and Command M strips, sandpaper and a hand saw.
Buy now: Wooden circles, £13.99, Amazon
Take one of the wooden discs and cut it in half using the hand saw. Sand the cut edge to get a smooth edge.
Making the sun’s ‘rays’
Glue around 2-3cm of the longer wheat stems onto your cut wood disc, then do the same with the smaller ones (interspersing them between the longer wheat stems). Repeat until you’ve stuck all the wheat down around the semi-circle (except for the cut edge).
Finishing touches
Stick them together to cover the glued-down wheat.
Finally, use another Command strip to hang your sun to the wall. And there you have it – your own indoor sunshine!
‘Wall art can be really expensive and I struggled to find anywhere that sold anything like these,’ says Kate. ‘They were super easy to do and making them myself means they worked out really cheap.’
Have you used wheat for any DIY makes?