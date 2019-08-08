The owner of the original Dragons’ Den warehouse is looking to do a deal for £3.25million on the 1-bedroom home. If we had Touker Suleyman or Peter Jones’ wallet we’d be all in on this property.

We’ll be the first to admit that when we were watching Dragons’ Den we had one eye on the pitches and the other admiring the distressed brick walls. So when the Victorian warehouse in Stoke Newington, London, that housed the original Dragons’ Den we were keen to take a peak.

Original Dragons’ Den warehouse

The property dates from 1890 when it was originally built as a furniture depository. The front of the building still retains many of the original features, even the remnants of the Depository signage.

This brick facade and black sash windows are a blast from the past that will appeal to anyone with a hankering for the industrial trend. The original cobbled driveway runs through to an internal courtyard and the back of the building, which would have the loading bay, perfect for a discreet parking space.

The iconic wooden staircase

We can imagine all the contestants feeling a less than warm welcome as they stepped into the ground floor before ascending to the Dragon’s Den by the now iconic wooden staircase.

This floor looks like the archetypal Victorian warehouse. It definitely isn’t cosy, but has plenty of desirable features including a concrete floors, high ceilings and exposed brick walls. Exposed iron pillars and beams are always cool and are plentiful in this open space.

The Dragon’s Den

In the background you can see the windows in front of which the original dragons would grill eager entrepreneurs after their inventive pitches.

This floor is a lot more appealing when you don’t have five millionaires staring you down, waiting to make or break you. The large critical windows fill the space with light, but were also perfect for casting that ominous and intimidating glow around the waiting dragons.

If you ever wondered what things on the show looked like from the Dragons perspective, then here you go. While the budding entrepreneurs sweated it out in front of the millionaire line up, nervously eyeing up the piles of cash, the dragon’s had a lovely view across the green spaces of nearby Abney Park.

We love the addition of the an old cart as a statement table in the middle as a dining room table. In the absence of an office kitchen, we can even imagine the business men and women sitting down to a tea break in-between takes at this table.

The property is on the market for an asking prices of £3,250,000 with Fyfe McDade

Would you consider going all in on the Dragons’ Den warehouse?