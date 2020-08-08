We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking for a statement mirror to brighten up your home, look no further than the bestselling Dunelm Apartment Leaner Mirror.

After its sellout succes,s the leaning mirror is finally back in stock. However, you might want to act fast as we don’t think it will be hanging around for long.

The arch apartment mirror has already proved a hit on Instagram clocking up 6,961 likes and 162 comments including:

‘I just bought it 😍 it’s going to look amazing somewhere in my house!’

‘Omg I love this 😍🙌🏻’

Mirrors are a great way to brighten up a space by bouncing light around a room. However, if you’re not confident in your DIY skills or live in rented accommodation, a leaner mirror will do the trick without a single nail.

Dunelm’s arch leaner mirror is ideal for creating a space that feels spacious and modern. Surrounded by a simple black edge, the elegant mirror is incredibly versatile. It will go with any interior styles, and thanks to its small floor footprint, it will work in large and small rooms.

Priced at £100, the mirror isn’t cheap. But reviews on the Dunelm website claim it is worth every penny.

‘The quality is unbelievable for the price. Looks fabulous. Sleek and modern. Thrilled with it,’ wrote one reviewer.



Measuring 150cm tall and 80 cm wide, this mirror will pack a serious punch in any room. Be strategic with your positioning, to reflect as much natural light as possible. For extra style points, hop on the botanical trend and style yours in a living room behind a selection of houseplants.



If you can’t bring yourself to splash £100 on a mirror, Dunelm is also selling a narrower version for just £40. Measuring just 120cm tall and 30 cm wide it is the perfect addition to a hallway or bedroom.

Will you be snagging one of these mirrors before they sell out again?