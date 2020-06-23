We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Many shops might now be open, but for those not ready to venture out just yet Dunelm has launched a new virtual shopping service.

We love finding any new way to shop. The new Dunelm virtual shopping service hopes to help customers benefit from a bit of retail therapy without setting a foot outside. Whether they are shielding, nervous about going into stores or simply unable to get to the shops.

How will the Dunelm virtual shopping service work?

The service works a bit like an online personal shopper, just with a bit more guidance and interior tips. It is this tailored advice that sets the service apart from regular online shopping.

It’s a four-set process, starting with booking an appointment online. Customers will then be asked to input their style inspiration or particular items that they are looking for.

This will be followed by a video call with a ‘shopping companion’. The friendly companion will guide you around the store for a bit of virtual browsing. Showing off any new products or designs, and talking to the customer about their interior vision, helping with any tips or advice.

After the appointment, a shopping list of every item discussed will be sent over. Then it is just up to you to purchase as and when you choose, for home delivery or Click and Collect.

The service is currently only available in Reddington and Erdington. But there are plans to roll it out across all Dunelm stores.

‘We are really excited at the launch of our new Virtual Shopping service at Dunelm,’ says Jemma Williams, brand marketing director at Dunelm. ‘We are striving to make the shopping experience within the new circumstances as enjoyable as possible, but most importantly as safe as possible for all of our customers.’

‘This service makes it more effortless than ever to shop and browse all the fantastic products and collections we have available at Dunelm, helping our customers transform their houses into homes they love.’

Will you be giving the new shopping service a go?