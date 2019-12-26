Christmas Day may be all about the food and the wonderful company, but on Boxing Day we like to turn our focus back to the home. Or more precisely, the amazing bargains we can pick up to achieve the perfect makeover.

Revamp your living room for 2020 with our living room ideas

One store offering more than its fair share of great deals is Dunelm. There’s up to 50 per cent off furniture and homeware from today, and we’ve been shopping through it all to find the very best amongst the bargains…

Dunelm Boxing Day sale picks

1. Pom Pom cushions

Buy now: Cotton Pom Pom Blush Cushion, WAS £10, NOW £5, Dunelm

We recommend your scatter cushions are updated at least once a year – and now’s a great time to get a bargain. Pom-pom trims are totally on trend and these cushions come in a rainbow of colours, including blush, mustard, teal and purple.

2. Rupert 3 Seater Velvet Sofa

This sofa’s combination of a vintage shape and emerald green upholstery has really caught our eye and will smarten up any sitting room in need of a post-Christmas style boost.

It’s received glowing reviews on the Dunelm website, and if you’re not immediately drawn to the green colour, it does also come in navy and steel grey.

Buy now: Rupert 3 Seater Velvet Sofa, WAS £529, NOW £463.20, Dunelm

3. London lighting

We think this piece would look fabulous hung over a kitchen island or over a dining table. The collection also includes a wall light and one-light table lamp, both now £24,50.

Buy now: London Bronze 3 Light Fitting, WAS £89, NOW £62.30, Dunelm

4. Denby Halo Speckle 12 Piece Dinner Set

Buy now: Denby Halo Speckle 12 Piece Dinner Set, WAS £145, NOW £116, Dunelm

Complete with four dinner plates, four side plates and four cereal bowls, this striking 12-piece dinner set is made from dishwasher-safe stoneware. So it’s as practical as it is pretty.