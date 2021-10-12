We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Searching for the best Dunelm sale deals? Whether you’re redecorating your bedroom or you are in search of a rug to refresh your living room, Dunelm has something for everyone. No matter the size of your budget or the width of your space, that is. Plus, we’ve also listed the Dunelm buys that have just come back in stock after being sold out for months. Now you’re interested…

We’ve been doing some shopping ourselves at Dunelm, and although there’s not a massive sale on right now, there are definitely a few hidden bargains on site. From a bedside rug for less than £20 to lovely wall prints that are less than a fiver. Take a browse yourself to see what we’re talking about.

Keep scrolling for the Ideal Home edit of the Dunelm sale – we’ve listed our five favourite finds just below. Waiting patiently for the Dunelm Black Friday sale? Us too. It’s set to be a good’un this year, and we’ll be updating this page with all of the deals as they come in. We say keep your eyes peeled for Dunelm Black Friday deals from around mid-November…

Also, you heard it here first: the Dunelm Christmas collection is officially live online and available to buy…

Dunelm sale – The Ideal Home Edit

Here are the five buys we’ve got our eye on in the Dunelm sale. Blink and you’ll miss them…

Fringe Cotton Rug | £25 £17.50 at Dunelm

A very cheap price to pay for a bedside rug – especially one that looks this good! It’s even fringed on the edges and also handmade. It’s a flatweave rug, too, which means it will prove to be durable if placed in a high-traffic area. It measures 90cm by 150cm. Buy now Don’t miss our best rugs shopping edit for more stylish suggestions – from Dunelm and elsewhere

Vivian 35cm Scallop Velvet Shade | £25 £17.50 at Dunelm

Something as simple as a new shade can instantly refresh a bedroom. Especially when said new shade looks as good as this velvet one. We love the fact it comes in pink, green or grey so that you can select something to stand out or choose a shade that blends in and makes a statement. Buy now

Eucalyptus Bunch Framed Print | £6 £4.20 at Dunelm These autumnal prints are on sale for less than a fiver each at Dunelm! Use one to add to your gallery wall or hang three in a row above your bed or sofa. An affordable way to add some personality to your walls, plus they even come framed. What’s not to love? Buy now

Back in stock at Dunelm

These popular Dunelm buys have just come back in stock after selling out pretty fast – and for good reason. Here’s your chance to get your hands on them…

Kendall Chair Bottle Green Velvet | £89 at Dunelm

We love this statement-worthy green velvet chair for either an office – to work from home in comfort – or a dining room to add a pop of colour. Sitting atop angled gold legs, it has a curved back to make it as nice to sit on as possible. Buy now

Dunelm Black Friday deals

Yes, the Dunelm Black Friday sale is inching closer and closer as the days go by. We’re just as excited as you are for this event, and as soon as we know more about it, we’ll be sure to update this page. For now, you’re just going to have to keep an eye on what you want at Dunelm to make sure it doesn’t go out of stock. In order to prepare for the 26th of November, for the Dunelm Black Friday sale, we suggest creating a Dunelm account – it’s here you can favourite items and keep them so they are easy to check on. Browse what’s available at Dunelm below.

Will you be waiting for the Black Friday sale to buy what’s on your wishlist? We certainly will.