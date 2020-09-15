We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of Emma Bridgewater we have an exciting announcement. The iconic British homeware designer has teamed up with Cadbury to create two special edition Emma Bridgewater Cadbury Roses tins.

The roses tin just got a little bit more special just in time for Christmas! It wouldn’t be winter without sharing a box of roses with the family over a cup of tea.

Emma Bridgewater Cadbury Roses tin

Emma Bridgewater has created two stunning designs, blending the iconic Cadbury rose with the designer’s distinctive style. The tin is instantly recognisable as the beloved Roses tin featuring the striking blue and red colour scheme. The roses have been beautifully illustrated in rich red and vibrant green shades.

The tin will be available in shops across the UK for £9.99. However, Waitrose customers will be able to pick up an exclusive Emma Bridgewater Cadbury Roses tin.

The Waitrose exclusive tin is shaped in a hexagon, instead of the iconic round tub. A pale duck egg blue background gives the limited edition tin a delightfully vintage look.

The top of the tin is illustrated with blooming red roses. While the base of the tin is surrounded in delicate red rosebuds. The Waitrose Emma Bridgewater Cadbury roses tin are available in Waitrose stores across the UK for £5.99.

Buy in-store: Special edition Roses by Emma Bridgewater, £5.99, Waitrose

The tin might have undergone a stylish makeover, however, the insides are still packed full with all the favourite Cadbury Roses chocolate favourites. The best part is that after you have polished off all the Strawberry Dreams and Country Fudges, you can keep the tin.

Video Of The Week

The beautifully crated tins are perfect for storing baking equipment or filling with cupcakes to share with friends and family. A large Emma Bridgewater tin will usually set you back £12. Snapping up an Emma Bridgewater design for under £10 with the added bonus that it is filled with chocolate sounds like a great deal to us.

The tins are currently available instore now.