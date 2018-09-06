Emma Willis, one of the nation’s favourite TV personalities, has teamed up with Dunelm to launch debut bedding collection

How does she find the time? Somehow in-between presenting The Voice and Celebrity Big Brother, while juggling family life too, Emma has found the time to design an exclusive range of bedding!

Dunelm’s new Emma Willis bedding collection offers a fabulous mix of four key designs. Each design takes on a different style, allowing you to choose a look that best suits your personality. From subtle pink leopard print to bold polka dots, plus elegant stripes and delicate florals – there’s a style to suit all tastes.

All four new design collections comprise bed linen, cushions and throws. Prices start from £20.

Emma Willis bedding range

Playful polka dots

Her own home and her fashionable eye both played huge roles in helping Emma create this collection. ‘My main inspirations for the collection came from things that are in my home and clothes that are in my wardrobe,’ says Emma. ‘For example, I love leopard print and there’s loads of it in my house. The leopard print, the polka dots and the stripes in the collection are also all based on clothes that I already own.’

‘Kilo’ is a stylish reversible bedlinen set inspired by Emma’s love of polka dots. This bold and contemporary print welcomes a touch of on-trend inky blue into homes.

on-trend leopard print

Take a walk on the wild side with this on-trend ‘Mahla’ leopard print design. The soft pink and grey colour palette keeps the print subtle – for a leopard print that is!

‘It’s been so much fun designing my range for Dunelm.’ exclaims Emma. ‘I’ve always been a fan of the brand and have really enjoyed bringing my own style and inspirations to the range. I wanted to create a stylish collection whilst knowing first-hand how important it is that the products are functional and affordable.’

Sophisticated stripes

Simple stripes add a touch of sophisitcation. This design encapsulates Emma’s own signature smart, tailored style. The cool grey palette mixed with luxurious velvet textures creates an effortlessly stylish look for bedrooms.

Delicate floral

Hand-painted magnolias against a soft grey hexagonal design helps to add a modern feel to florals. This delicate design is ideal to create a serene and calming space for slumber.

Sealed with a kiss from Emma herself! This playful lips design, in soft pink velvet with a sophisticated champagne coloured foil, shows Emma’s personality perfectly.

‘We’re huge fans of Emma’s, particularly her unique style,’ explains Debbie Drake, Head of Design at Dunelm. ‘We love how she has drawn on her own style and tastes when creating her designs. Dunelm has always championed individual style and real homes. To be able to offer our customers a piece of Emma’s style in such an affordable collection is really important to us.’

The exclusive new Emma Willis bedding collection will be available in stores from next Monday 10th September.