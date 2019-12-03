You have one day left to get an Eve mattress with a 20% discount





Over the past week a whole host of brands have been laying on their mattress discounts – including Eve Sleep.

But why pick an Eve mattress over other brands? Aside from our Ideal Home 4.5 out of 5 star rating! The Eve Original Mattress is a great pick for those with back aches or pains, due to its memory foam properties.

But it’s also a comfortable choice for anyone who sleeps on their back or side.

The best-seller comes in two shades, a vibrant yellow and a stylish grey.

Usually the grey shade retails at £599, but is down to £479 – thanks to Black Friday. The yellow shade, on the other hand, is normally priced at £349, but has been reduced to £279.

This popular mattress is designed with three layers of foam, to support the body and keep pressure to a minimum.

The memory foam it’s made out of is also a breathable variety – which is designed to keep sleepers cooler. For those who share a bed with restless sleepers, this memory foam also helps to isolate movement, so you won’t wake up when your partner moves.

This attention to detail seems to have paid off for Eve Sleep as the mattress has received rave reviews and has scored a 4.6 out of 5 in total.

But the good news doesn’t stop there.

The brand also lets buyers keep their mattress for up to 100 sleeps – to see if it’s right for them.

Customers have until then to test it out. Eve will also sort out the return by collecting from your bedroom, for free – so no need to try and get it out the door.

But anyone looking to get their hands on one will have to act quickly – the promotion ends in just over a day. You can find the countdown on the Eve website.