We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A recycling expert has revealed some common mistakes we make with our festive wrapping paper. Samantha Jones from MyJobQuote is here to tell us how to make sure our gift wrapping ideas for Christmas presents are eco-friendly.

Unforuntately, you can’t recycle wrapping paper in most areas, and sticky tape left on boxes and paper poses a problem, too.

Not removing sticky tape

‘Recycling properly and efficiently can be difficult,’ Samantha admits, ‘as the rules for recycling can be confusing.’ The first mistake she mentions is leaving sellotape on any used wrapping paper.

She warns that if you don’t remove the sellotape from used cardboard packing or from paper, it will become unrecyclable. Any wrapping paper or boxes with tape left on will end up in landfill, she says.

Sticky tape is usually made of polypropylene, a type of plastic, which is not recyclable. Luckily, there are plenty of alternatives, like tapes made of bamboo and hemp, which are biodegradable.

There’s also 100% recyclable brown paper tape available at Amazon. Generally speaking, these eco tapes can be left on the packaging before recycling, but if you’re in any doubt, it’s best to remove them.

Trying to recycle glittery, laminated wrapping paper

In most areas, you can’t recycle wrapping paper. If you ‘wish cycle’ your wrapping paper and put it in with your recycling anyway, it could affect the entire contents of your bin.

‘Wrapping paper is often dyed and laminated and can also contain glitter and plastics, which simply can’t be recycled,’ Samantha explains. ‘Other wrapping paper is very thin and doesn’t contain enough fibres for recycling.’

Swap brightly coloured and glittery paper for brown paper for a more eco-friendly Christmas. Brown paper can easily be recycled – as long as there’s no ink on the paper.

Video Of The Week

You could also use gift bags rather than wrapping paper, as these can be reused again and again. Also, Primark now has festive bags that can be used as wrapping paper, giving your shopping bags a second life.

Christmas day often involves a bin bag or two filled to the brim with used wrapping paper. Taking a moment to peel off any sticky tape, or using recyclable tape and paper will make a big difference.