Next time you head to Primark for some Christmas shopping, you might just bag yourself some free, sustainable wrapping paper. The discount store has some lovely, seasonal paper bags covered in diagonal red stripes again this year.

Not only does the Primark wrapping paper bag look lovely and festive, but it also doubles up as gift wrap. Get creative with some brown paper wrapping ideas, and you’ll be able to make your pressies look magical under the tree.

Primark wrapping paper bag

This purse-friendly, planet-friendly idea means you can give your shopping bags a second life. Plus, they can be recycled — unlike much of the glittery and shiny wrapping paper used this time of year.

As long as you’re careful not to overfill your shopping bags, you’ll be all set for a festive present wrapping session. It’s worth saving them up so you’ve got enough paper to work with.

Jazz up your Primark wrapping paper with red and gold ribbons and bows. Alternatively, you might want to keep things neutral by tying it up with some brown string and tucking in some faux foliage.

You could add even small baubles to make more of a feature of your Christmas presents under the tree. There are endless gift wrapping ideas that will make even the smallest of stocking fillers feel special.

When one Primark shopper shared some photos of her gifts wrapped in the bags on Facebook group Extreme Budget DIY and life hacks, thousands liked the post. ‘What a fabulous idea! Well done Primark! Looks amazing,’ one commented.

Another fan said you can buy rolls of the same red striped paper in store if you run out. If you look down one of the sides of the bag you’ll also find gift tags to cut out.

Primark’s £8 Christmas wreaths are also proving very popular this year for bringing a festive feel to front doors and dining tables. What kind of wrapping paper will you be going for this year?