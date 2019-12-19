Back when the A-list couple were happily married, they lived in a stunning Beverly Hills mansion. That very house is back on the market. Giving us a chance once again to see where Jen & Brad lived as husband and wife.

According to TopTenRealEstatesDeals.com ‘the A-list couple owned the home from 2001 to 2006’.

The incredible Southern Californian home features five bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms, spread between the main house and a one-bed guest house.

The stunning Beverly Hills home is currently on the market, with a celebrity price tag of $44.5 million!

The property was presumably bought as the couple’s ‘forever home’ soon after their Malibu wedding in 2000, and the couple are said to have carried out extensive home improvements.

A source at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com claims this included a ‘three-year renovation replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, designing and installing a pub with floors sourced from a 200-year-old French château and adding a private screening room.’

‘They also added a tennis court and pavilion with guest house on the upper level.

Following their 2005 separation, the house was sold in 2006 to a’ hedge fund executive who completed the renovation and added some features of his own.’ says the source.

Kitchen

The kitchen with the rumoured heated marble is a monochrome marvel. The black and white scheme is enhanced by a chequered board-style flooring.

Living room

The marble aesthetic continues into the more formal of the living room spaces. Grid-style Crittall windows unite this space with the veranda beyond.

This lower-level sitting room is more relaxed in style, with stone-clad walls and natural textures. Full-width doors open out to the swimming pool terrace beyond.

Dining room

If these walls could talk. We wouldn’t mind better there are plenty of Hollywood stories to be told in this very room.

The pub

Here’s the bar with the rumoured 200-year-old French château wood flooring.

Bedroom

The bedroom features interesting vaulted, double height ceilings. A mix of colourful furniture and patterned flooring coverings helps to inject a touch of personality to an otherwise all-white scheme.

Cinema room

As a former home to two of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars it’s only right there should be a cinema room. The couple are said to have installed a projector into this colonial-style room.

Outdoors

This house is not short of entertaining spots, as this dining terrace proves.

If money was no object would you move into this movie star home?