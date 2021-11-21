We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve ever considered owning a holiday let, then take a look at this set of cottages, which have just come up for sale.

Not only are they located in the pretty village of Oddington in the Cotswolds, close to places such as the market town of Stow-on-the-Wold and Daylesford, but they’re already being run as a successful business. Talk about a value for money home investment.

Rose Walk Cottages is made up of four individual stone houses, all with different attributes – let’s take a look at what you can expect should you buy this quirky quartet.

Rose Walk Cottages exterior

Beautiful stone ensures the outside of these cottages is in keeping with the local area, and you’ll find each has a private terrace and lawned area outside, along with its own parking space.

Dining room

Downstairs in the cottages, you’ll be treated to rustic beams overhead and more striking local stone, which gives each property all the character you’d expect from a Cotswolds cottage.

Enjoy the open-plan living and dining space, and if you want to get snug of an evening, hunker down in front of a wood-burning stove for the ultimate cosy cottage feel.

Kitchen

Good things come in small packages as they say, and this fitted Shaker-style design is a great example of that. Need some small kitchen ideas of your own? Take a leaf out of this scheme’s book, with its slimline Aga and neat cabinetry that utilises every inch of space.

Bedroom

Upstairs on the first floors, you’ll find a double bedroom and en suite in each property, while one of the cottages boasts two double bedrooms, an en-suite shower room, plus a family bathroom.

We like the towel swans on the bed – imagine the fun you could have ensuring your guest bedrooms are inviting for visitors, with sweet little touches like this.

Garden

Rose Walk Cottages are on the market with Knight Frank for £1,500,000.

Wondering what a set of holiday lets like this could make you? Tom Burdett, director of StayCotswold says: ‘If these properties were made available to holiday let year-round, with no restrictions, then I would expect them to generate a combined gross rental income of approximately £100,000 per annum.’

That sounds like a pretty good deal to us.