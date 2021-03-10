We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are still looking for a Mother’s Day hamper that doesn’t cost a lot of money, and you want one that’s filled with things your Mum will actually use, then your search is officially over. We spotted a fragrance gift set when shopping at M&S online, and we think it’s great. Inside this hamper, you will find reed diffusers, candles, room sprays and wax melts. It’s also priced at under £30, just to make it even more tempting. It’s filled with all of M&S’ favourite fragrances – from Blush Peony to Lime, Bergamot & Mandarin. Essentially, what we are trying to say is that there’s something that’s fit for each and every room inside her home inside this gift set. It also arrives wrapped in a beautiful white box, ready to gift face-to-face or you can send it straight to her door.

Click to buy the M&S Library of Scent Gift Set for your Mum now, before they all sell out – and to ensure you get it in time for Sunday. You can, alternatively, buy this gift set online and collect it in-store.

The M&S Library of Scent Gift Set

What do you think? We think Mum would love this Mother’s Day gift. Included comes three diffusers, one Blush Peony, one Seashells and a Lime, Bergamot & Madarin diffuser. As well as this, she’ll unwrap two scented candles – Lime, Bergamot & Madarin and Pomegranate – and also two room sprays that are Fig-scented and Pomegranate-scented. Three heart-shaped wax melts are also in the box to use with the burner we imagine she already owns.

The candles in this set are poured into white frosted jars with black writing – so as not to clash with Mum’s decor choices. The room sprays are inside thin glass bottles that are easy to hide in bedrooms or bathrooms, and the reed diffusers are similar to the candles in looks, so they are basic but lovely. The wax melts are heart-shaped and plain white, but what they lack in colour they certainly make up for in scent, don’t worry!

What to do you reckon? If you’ve not already bought a Mother’s Day gift, or you are looking to treat your Mum to another thing else along with what you’ve already bought, then this is a lovely option.

Buy now: Library of Scent Gift Set, £29.90, M&S

Alternatively, The White Company have this lovely fragrance set…

Lime & Bay Mini Home Scenting Set

If you are looking to expand your budget, then The White Company have a lovely fragrance set (it’s a hamper, really) that you could treat her to. It’s still only £32, though it does come with just one candle, one diffuser and a small room spray – though she will still love it, and it smells incredible. It’s their bestselling Lime & Bay gift set, which has citrus notes of Lime, Orange and Blossom. The candle has a burn time of18 hours, the reed diffuser should last her four weeks and the room spray will all be dependent on how often she uses it! It arrives beautifully wrapped inside this The White Company box, too, making it truly a luxurious gift option.

Buy now: Lime & Bay Mini Home Scenting Set, £32, The White Company

Have you already bought your Mother’s Day present for this year? If not, you’d better hurry – we hope this has inspired you to do so…