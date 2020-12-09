We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Christmas almost here and working from home set to stretch into next year, we’re using our fridge freezers more and more. So why not upgrade your unit with these amazing fridge freezer sales!

So if you’re fridge freezer is on its last legs and you know your kitchen deserves better, you’ve come to the right place! We bring you the best fridge freezer deals from some of the UK’s biggest retailers, so you know there’s something out there for you right now, at a discounted price.

Here’s our rundown of the best fridge freezer deals on the market. Enjoy!

Best AO.com fridge freezer sales



Samsung RB7300T RB36T672ESA 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer: was £709, now £639, ao.com

This sleek Samsung actually holds 360 litres of capacity, so is big on the inside. It’s quiet as a mouse with its digital motor, too. One happy reviewer says: ‘The frost-free is a lifesaver. No more defrosting. Just a simple clean now. Would recommend. Having no dispenser means more shelf space!’ View Deal

You may think that ao.com is the new kid on the block when it comes to online shopping. But actually, the electrical retailer is 20 years old, having been founded in 2000.

Like Amazon, it has thousands of tech and electrical products to choose from, including the latest smart tech and TVs, to all-singing, all-dancing washing machines, fridges and ovens.

One thing ao.com prides itself on is its recycling plant that sustainably gets rid of your old appliances when you get rid of it for a new one from ao.com. So not only do you get a new appliance, but you save yourself a trip to the recycling centre!

Best Amazon fridge freezer sales



Samsung RB29FWRNDBC Freestanding Fridge Freezer: was £589.99, now £475, Amazon



It may look slim, but you’ll be surprised by how much room is created by the streamlined insulation and cooling technology. Its 309-litre capacity can hold it loads of fresh and frozen food, while its water dispenser gives you filtered freshness on tap – you don’t need any plumbing for it, either. View Deal



Hoover HMN7182IXK Freestanding American Fridge Freezer: was £899.99, now £799.99, Amazon



This fridge freezer guarantees no frost whatsoever. It’s LED lighting provides excellent visibility across this 404-litre unit. Plus, its fast-freeze technology automatically adjusts the freezer to just the right temperature for your food. View Deal



Beko CFG3552W 50/50 Freestanding Frost Free Fridge Freezer: was £319, now £299.99, Amazon

This Beko is frost-free – there is no need to manually defrost the freezer. Its adjustable glass shelves provide flexibility to change shelf height, useful when storing tall items. And with 213 Litres of usable space (145 litres in the fridge and 68 litres in the freezer), you have plenty of room for all the food shopping. View Deal



Hotpoint FFU3DW 450 Litre Freestanding Fridge Freezer: was £539, now £499, Amazon

This Hotpoint has a capacity of 450 Litres, which is the same as 23 bags of shopping. Its multi airflow technology circulates cool air, keeping your food fresher for longer. And it’s frost-free, so no more manual defrosting! View Deal

With the pandemic making it harder for us to shop in-store, online shopping is one of just a few options available for us to get a brand-new fridge freezer. But don’t let that put you off, as Amazon is a reliable, trusted e-commerce retailer that has associations with some of the biggest kitchen and electronic brands.

Amazon features some of the newest and most high-tech models on the market right now, while the prices are super-competitive. Very often, Amazon will have lots of fridge freezers on a discount, usually higher than 10 per cent off. And if you sign up for Amazon Prime, fridge freezers available on the service come with free express delivery.

Best Currys fridge freezer sales



Samsung RF23HTEDBSR/EU 70/30 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £2199.99, now £1779.99, Currys

This hugely reduced Samsung offers a multi-door design with easy-access compartment, water and ice dispensers and advanced cooling to keep your food fresh. Its total storage capacity is a whopping 530 litres, perfect for holding the entire Christmas dinner. View Deal



Essentials C50BW16 60/40 Fridge Freezer: was £249.99, now £179.99, Currys

If you need a fridge freezer at a low, low price but want something of quality, here is your solution. With an A+ energy rating, this fridge freezer has a reversible door makes that makes it easy to fit the appliance into your kitchen. View Deal Hotpoint H7T 911T KS H 1 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £649.99, now £489.99, Currys

This Hotpoint has what they called a ‘Fresh Zone’ – an area in the fridge that’s perfect for keeping your fruit and veg at it’s best until you want to use it. To keep your fridge fresh and hygienic, Hotpoint’s Active Oxygen feature gets rid of strong odours and keeps bacteria at bay. View Deal Logik LFC55W18 50/50 Fridge Freezer: was £329, now £249, Currys

With 198 litres of storage, four freezer drawers and frost-free technology, this unit is perfect for a medium-sized kitchen. The LFC55W18 has an energy-efficient design, with an A+ energy rating. The good news for you is that your energy bills will stay low.

Credit is available so you can pay for your appliance in instalments, and Currys has a Price Match Guarantee. Find your fridge at a cheaper place anywhere else – either in-store or online – and Currys will refund you the difference.

How to find the best fridge freezer for you

The best fridge freezers keep our food chilled, fresh and frozen but without using up too much energy and costing us money.

How much storage do I need?

Most models vary in the ratio of fridge to freezer space available. So if you like to make meals from scratch most evenings with fresh ingredients, go for a big fridge, but if you prefer to batch cook, prioritise freezer space.

Still unsure? Buy a design with a ‘multi-zone’ that can be switched between a fridge and freezer. That way, you could use it to chill meat and drinks for summer barbecues, then freeze soup and casseroles in winter.

What fridge freezer will keep my food fresher for longer?

Just as supermarkets store different foods in different ways, so should your fridge-freezer. A cool zone in the fridge, set at a temperature of 0-5°C, will keep meat, fish and dairy fresh, and will defrost food slowly and safely.

Fast freezing locks in the nutrients, moisture and flavour of any fresh food, and a humidity-controlled drawer mean you’ve seen the last of those mushy cucumbers and frosty lettuce. Invest in just a few of these features and you’ll quickly notice that you’re throwing fewer groceries away.

How do I keep running costs down?

Fridge-freezers guzzle more energy than any other appliance, as they’re working 24/7 to keep your food cold, so to keep running costs down look for features like a Holiday Mode.

Activate this when you’re going away and it will either shut the fridge down, or bring it up to around 14°C to keep butter and eggs fresh. I’ve mentioned the benefits of door-in-door design, but also look out for an inverter compressor, which, rather than just turning the power on full blast each time you open the door, uses just enough to get the fridge or freezer back to the right temperature.

What extras do I need?

An ice and water dispenser is a real convenience, letting you grab ice for a drink or chilled water whenever you want, but check whether it needs to be plumbed into the mains. If it does, there may be extra installation costs, but you won’t then have the hassle of refilling the water tank.

Wi-Fi connected smart fridges are a reality now, too. The most simple let you control features like fast freezing remotely, but Samsung’s top-of-the-range fridges have in-built cameras so you can see what’s inside when you’re at the supermarket and a screen where you can browse recipes or stream live TV.

We hope you find the best deals!