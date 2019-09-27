If you’re a fan of beauty boxes from Birchbox and the like, but have always been a little miffed that no such thing exists for homes, we have brilliant news! You can now sign up to year-round style for the home with the latest subscription service from the innovative country creatives at From The Post House.

Launching this October, the service promises a thoughtfully put together, beautifully eco-packaged parcel of homewares loveliness that will be delivered at the start of each season – that’s four boxes a year. And each delivery will draw from and celebrate a different region in the UK.

Co-founded by dream team, East Sussex neighbours, Interior Stylist Hannah Risbridger and PR executive Anne Kapronos, From The Post House intends to fill a gap in the market, providing you with everything you need to create Instagram-friendly vignettes that reflect the season. Each considered edit will include beautifully illustrated instructions on what to do with the products included, and easy-to-follow guides on how to style them as part of your scheme.

And long term, social media channels will continually update followers on how to re-purpose the items and include pro-styling tips throughout the year.

Arriving from early October, the debut Autumn Box is a strong start. Inspired by the bountiful harvests and rich russet hues from the High Weald of Kent and East Sussex, it contains:

An artisan candle by Glo, locally produced with a bespoke scent

Fresh British-grown flowers and a vase to put them in

Napkins, ribbon and dried thistles so you can create your own stunning table settings

Hand-designed notecards

A deliciously tempting quince chutney recipe from the Small Holding restaurant in Kent

A wooden tray and a selection of gourds

Plus an extra little secret surprise!

Ticking all the boxes for sustainability, all flowers are locally grown and seasonal. So get ready for blowsy blooms of scented colour in the spring and summer, and a combination of fresh flowers and dried stems in the chillier months.

You can choose to buy the boxes as one-offs, for a cost of £95, or save and sign up to an annual subscription, £85 a quarter.

The ultimate package to gift to a favourite person, your home or just yourself (because you should do YOU more!), this is one long-term relationship we’re willing to commit to!