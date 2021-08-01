We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Like to be in the know when it comes to new interior pieces? Us too, which is why you’ll want to get a first look at George Home at Asda’s brand new autumn/winter range. The prices are low – and we’re talking seriously low – the style factor is high, and the best bit is that they have already started to arrive in stores and online.

Following the launch of George Homes first range of furniture earlier this year the new range doesn’t disappoint. Especially when we spotted that you can now pick up a beautiful pink cocktail to complement the best sofas for under £100 with your weekly shop. Asda is quickly becoming one of our secret homeware shopping hotspots.

We’ve picked out our favourite five buys that have we can’t wait to snap up now.

George Home at Asda Autumn/Winter range

Pretty pastels with a Scandi vibe, rattans and coloured glass are all part of George Home’s ‘English Weekend’ trend and we’re loving this dining set-up. For us the stars of the show are the beaded pendant and those iridescent ribbed coupe glasses.

Now if you want a proper bargain, then you won’t do much better than this black drinks trolley, which is just £25. The fact it’s on castors makes it even easier to move around to where you want it – you don’t even have to leave your chair! The trolley will be landing in stores over the next few months so keep your eyes peeled, until then you can keep busy with planning some bar ideas.

Oh, and spot the gorgeous glassware – it starts from £10 for a set of two.

Our Top 5 George Home buys to pick up now

Cocktail chair, £75, George Home at Asda

We’re pretty sure this is one chair that everyone’s going to be after. As if its pretty blush colour and plush velvet covering aren’t tempting enough, the bargain £75 price tag certainly will be. View Deal

Macrame mirror, £12, George Home at Asda

We’ve seen macrame on many things, from cushions to pot holders, but this sweet mirror takes it to another level. And it’s a steal at just £12 – yes, that’s right, £12! View Deal

Floral bed linen, from £10, George Home at Asda

Bold colours, flamboyant style and a darker colourway make this floral bedding set, from £10, a hit with us. View Deal

Wood-effect side table, £22, George Home at Asda

Need an extra spot for drinks in the living room or a lamp next to your bed, but don’t want to pay the earth? This wood-effect side table will hit the market at just £22. You’re welcome. View Deal

Berber pouffe, £50, George Home at Asda

We love a pouffe, as they’re just so versatile. Footstool, coffee table, seat or sleeping spot for the cat, this tufted Berber design is £50 and guaranteed to add a cosy, tactile touch to your home. View Deal

Seen anything that you know you’re going to be looking out for?