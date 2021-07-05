GoCompare has launched its first-ever Insurance Awards

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A panel of judges is currently deciding which insurance companies are to be the deserving winners of GoCompare’s first-ever Insurance Awards. Covering car, home, and van insurance, the awards will look at who has helped their customers better protect the things that are important to them.

There is a range of categories, including ‘making insurance easier,’ ‘product of the year,’ ‘best insurance provider for customer service,’ and ‘best overall insurance provider.’ With customers’ feedback a key part of the judging process, the awards will recognise the insurance companies that are giving customers more than just a good price.

As well as customer reviews, expert judges will look at industry data, claims processes and complaints feedback in order to decide which companies have gone the extra mile this year.

Shopping for insurance and looking for a good deal isn’t something any of us love doing, and GoCompare understands that. Lee Griffin, CEO and Founder at GoCompare said, ‘As a comparison site, we have always seen ourselves as a consumer champion in the insurance sector.

‘We help our customers dissect policies before they buy through making policy information clearer and more accessible so that they can be better informed about their insurance cover. We are under no illusion that shopping for insurance is exciting, but if we can help them find a good policy at the right price, that’s a really good thing.’

The awards will look at how easy companies make it to buy a policy in the first place, how they communicate with customers and how they deal with complaints. GoCompare’s Insurance Awards will ultimately help make it easier for us as consumers to choose the right insurance company for our home, car or van.

Back in May, GoCompare began running polls to get the opinions of thousands of its customers. On June 30th, the judges began to analyse the customer voting results. Now, we just have to wait until the results are announced on Monday, July 19th.

Find out about the winners on GoCompare and selected Future websites.