Nab this must-have rattan chair from H&M Home before it sells out again – there are dining chairs, too!

First launched in Spring 2018, H&M Home‘s rattan lounge chair has proved such a hit, it will be returning in the Autumn/Winter 2020 Collection.

Tapping into the trend for all things rattan, the lounge chair is a classic combination of dark wood and pale cane. Its long-lasting design and low-slung style provides a relaxed look that’s loved by many.

H&M rattan lounge chair

We can see why. Its versatile style doesn’t just look great in the living room, the Lounge chair can be easily transported into the garden (or other rooms) when extra seating is required. The natural materials blending beautifully with outdoor plants, grass and decking.

Buy now: Rattan Lounge Chair, £199.99, H&M Home

H&M Home’s product designer, Mattias Chrisander, says, ‘Natural materials in natural tones work well in most environments and homes, and are easy to incorporate regardless of other trends.’

‘There is a lot of tradition and recognition associated with these materials that many people can relate to.’

New H&M rattan dining chairs

For those who can’t get enough of the 70s influenced rattan style, the lounge chair is joined by these equally covetable dining chairs. So it’s simple to keep things looking casually consistent from room to room.

The H&M Home Autumn-Winter 2020 Collection will include more rich rustic hues, such as this pumpkin tablecloth, wicker plant pot and wooden tableware.

Coming soon: Rattan dining chairs, £79.99 each, H&M Home

H&M rattan bedside table

Carry the look through to the bedroom with the charming rattan bedside table. If you want to nail the earthy yet elegant vibe, it works like a dream next to H&M Home’s best-selling washed linen bedding.

Coming soon: Rattan bedside table, £149.99, H&M Home

‘We are so proud of our timeless classics, and want to celebrate their shapes, their design and their materials. Each of these pieces are developed with longevity in mind and tell their own story,’ says Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, Head of Design and Creative at H&M Home.

If you haven’t already snapped up one of the rattan lounge chairs we suggest you nab one, while you still can.