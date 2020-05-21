We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rattan is the interior trend taking over our homes and gardens at the moment. If you are looking to update your home with the must-have material then look no further than this Argos rattan table.

The new Argos Sahara Skies collection is bursting with stunning rattan pieces, alongside terracotta colour cushions and beautiful brushed metal accessories.

Argos rattan table

The standout piece is the rattan table, which is an absolute steal at just £35. The table can be used in your living-room as a coffee table. Then moved outside as soon as the sun comes out to complete an outdoor leaving room.

The faux rattan weave if perfect for adding texture to a room, essential for achieving that boho-chic look. Pair the table with an outdoor rug, floor cushions and potted plants to complete the look.

If you’re not ready to commit to a whole table, the collection also includes a rattan planter that has already proven a hit.

Buy now: Sahara faux rattan table, £35, Argos

Argos rattan stand planter

The Sahara faux rattan stand planter is perfect for showcasing your favourite spider plant or aloe vera house plant. Priced at £18, the planter is an affordable way to dip your toe into the rattan trend but still make a statement.

The planter has been rated five stars on the website by reviewers. However, there is only limited stock available. You will need to act quickly if you hope to snap one up.

Lets take a look at the other highlights in the Sahara skies collection.

Buy now: Sahara faux rattan stand planter, £18, Argos

Argos Sahara pouffe

We are in love with the floor cushions in this collection, particularly this grey pouffe. Pop next to the rattan table as an extra seat for guests.

Coming soon: Sahara pouffe, £37, Argos

Argos Sahara side table

Video Of The Week

If rattan feels a little too rustic for you, then you will love this contemporary side table. The brushed metal finish will lend any room a touch of glamour.

Buy now: Sahara table, £42, Argos

Buy now: Sahara shelves, £25, Argos

Pair with the matching shelves and planter to complete the look.

Have you been tempted to dip your toe in the rattan trend?