Rustic, sustainable and more than a little exotic, there’s no denying rattan is having a style moment. And if any proof were needed, this Rattan drinks trolley from Oliver Bonas is storming Instagram and set to sell out soon.

So if you can’t get to the beach, let the beach vibe come to you. Cocktail shakers at the ready.

Oliver Bonas rattan drinks trolley

Part of the brand’s new Bali collection, the Natural Rattan Bar Drinks Trolley is a gorgeous addition to any living or dining room. It’s on castors, so you could even wheel it outside onto a patio or terrace for an al fresco aperitif!

Pairing natural rattan weaving with lightly-stained sustainable bamboo wood, this vintage-inspired piece will bring a bohemian beach vibe to your home, patio or garden.

Popular in the seventies, this rattan revival sees an impressive selection of furniture in the new Bali collection at Oliver Bonas.

See more ways you can bring this stylish and sustainable material into your home. Colourful kaftans and joss sticks optional…

Oliver Bonas Peacock chair

Made famous on many a 1970s cool album cover, the Peacock chair has been reissued by Oliver Bonas. Strike a pose and make it your own for a new decade.

Oliver Bonas rattan mirrors

Part mirror, part decoration, these eye-catching pieces are framed in on-trend rattan in statement circular designs. These wall mirrors would look as good on their own as they would in a gallery wall, paired with other mirrors from the collection or pieces of wall art.

Oliver Bonas rattan storage

With a large mirror at the centre surrounded by curved coat hooks, store your brolly or shoes in the underneath storage space and keep keys and other essentials handy on the woven rattan shelf.

Each piece in the collection is handcrafted by expert artisans in Indonesia, using skills that have been passed from generation to generation.