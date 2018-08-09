Meet the must-have Habitat sofa everyone will be saving for this autumn

Can you resist its many charms?

As the sunny weather finally breaks, it seems only right that we start thinking about autumn. And specifically, cosying up our homes. So the timing of the launch of Habitat’s new-season collection couldn’t better. Especially as it includes some very cuddly-looking sofas.

Habitat never fails to delight! Have you seen the sell-out Habitat mirror taking over Instagram?

We have ours sights firmly set on this dream sofa in deep emerald green. Have you ever seen cushions this plump?!

Proving blue and green should most definitely seen together, this come-hither couch looks fabulous against a backdrop of navy walls. The family will be fighting for a spot on its deep seats, and there’s plenty of room for extra cushions. Keep things muted with monochrome, or have a go at colour blocking using strong mustard yellow.

If velvet – or green, for that matter – isn’t your thing, you can pick from a choice of dark wool upholstery.

Buy now: Clemence green velvet three-seater sofa, £2,200, Habitat

Clemence is one handsome sofa but he’s also quite large. So for smaller living rooms, may we suggest the Zaylee? It’s got a much smaller footprint, but is just as good at adding a hot shot of on-trend bold colour to a space.

Elliptical arms, tapered legs and a curved seat give this piece an Art Deco feel. And if you don’t need a sofa for a sitting room, it would work really well in a bedroom.

Buy now: Zaylee two-seater red sofa, £495, Habitat

The new Habitat autumn collection is a real treat and full of covetable pieces. We couldn’t help but also include this retro sideboard – we love its unusual curves and striking walnut grain. If we were lucky enough to own one, we’d use it as a sideboard bar, storing our prettiest bottles and glasses on top and hiding the dodgy banana-flavoured spirit Aunty Jean brought us back from hols in the cupboards below. Soz Aunty Jean!

It’s also got a handy drawer for stirring spoons and straws.

Buy now: Etta oak sideboard, £650, Habitat

Which pieces do you have your eye on?