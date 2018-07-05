Have you seen the sell-out Habitat mirror taking over Instagram?

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?

Finally there’s an answer, for Habitat at least. The stats are in and the stylish Patsy mirror wins hands down. The absolutely fabulous Patsy design has sold over 1,000 in the last month alone, making it the best-selling Habitat mirror EVER!

You may well have seen the same cool mirror popping up in your Instagram feed, but not have known it’s a best-seller at Habitat. Originally introduced last summer, the Patsy sold out within a matter of weeks. It’s taking the interiors world by storm once again, with its return this season!

Introducing the Patsy mirror…

Patsy has until now only been available in one size, in a choice of gold or black. Today we share the news that the original is joined by two new versions.

Bigger and better than ever, quite literally, the design is now available in a dramatic over-sized version – 110cm diameter, the existing is 82cm. Also a new full length version, ideal for dressing rooms and hallways.

Doesn’t the Patsy look pretty in this bathroom spotted on Instagram.

Buy now: Patsy Large Round Mirror, £195, Habitat

We love the design in this stylish Luxe bathroom scheme! The original Patsy in gold makes the perfect bathroom accessory, complimenting the new trend for gold bathrooms.

Related: Pinterest reveals the six hottest interior trends right now!

The design looks effortlessly sleek in black, mounted on a dark charcoal wall.

Showing versatility the Patsy is shown hung above a mantelpiece. The gold tones beautifully accentuate the vase of eucalyptus on display.

Video Of The Week

Seen again in a bathroom on Instagram, used in a more incidental fashion – as opposed to above a vanity unit. Thoughtful styled here, the gold frame compliments the taps on the bath below and adds a brightening metallic touch to the dark walls.

Mirrors are the unsung hero for walls, adding instant interest and light to any room or space.

Do you have a Patsy mirror adding style to you home? We’d love to see it, tag us in your snaps @idealhomeuk