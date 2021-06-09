We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The UK government has today announced that the sales of halogen bulbs will be banned from September 1st, 2021. The halogen lightbulb ban is part of tighter energy efficiency standards for electrical appliances to help tackle climate change.

Halogen bulbs are much like old-fashioned incandescent bulbs, but they contain a small amount of halogen gas. They emit a warm and soft light as soon as they’re turned on and they can be used on a dimmer switch.

However, they have a far shorter lifespan than LED bulbs, while using 80% more energy. The ban means retailers will no longer be able to sell the majority of halogen bulbs for general household use in the UK from September 1st.

‘We’re phasing out old inefficient halogen bulbs for good, so we can move more quickly to longer lasting LED bulbs, meaning less waste and a brighter and cleaner future for the UK,’ said Energy Minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

‘By helping ensure electrical appliances use less energy but perform just as well, we’re saving households money on their bills and helping tackle climate change.’

The ban is set to cut carbon emissions by 1.26 million tonnes a year. This is equivalent to taking 500,000 cars off the road. According to the government website, the law will help save British consumers £75 a year on their energy bills.

We shared ways to save money on energy bills in lockdown – much still applies as we continue working from home.

From September, the sale of lighting fixtures with fixed bulbs that can’t be replaced will also be banned. The hope is that fixtures won’t then have to be thrown away when a bulb goes, and can instead be replaced.

Energy efficiency ratings are also changing to a scale from A to G, rather than having things like A++, A+++, to make things simpler for consumers.

LED light bulbs now account for around 60% of all lightbulbs sold in the UK. This figure is set to grow to around 85%.

In March, we reported on the right to repair law. This makes it a legal requirement for white goods manufacturers to sell spare parts, so more household items can be fixed at home.

This step is part of a package of measures to reduce emissions and save us money on energy.