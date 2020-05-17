We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all know that kids have the most amazing imaginations and can think up ideas and designs that us adults are in awe of.

And when it comes to thinking up a dream bed, they were always going to be pretty out of this world.

With online search for kids bedroom ideas understandably on the rise of late, since more bedrooms are now doubling up as classrooms, too, Happy Beds challenged children across the UK to draw their ideal beds and send them to the Happy Beds HQ.

And they didn’t disappoint. Here are some of our fav designs.

Astrid’s dream bed

Talented artist Astrid, age 6, designed an out of this world rocket bed with a fold down desk made from the wing and sparkly star handles on the built-in storage drawers.

Dylan’s dream bed

With a race track running around the base of his red high sleeper and comfy mattress, Dylans design combines sleep and play, with a desk below the bed and lights in the bed posts.

Ruby’s dream bed

11-year-old Ruby wanted something more literary based and designed her bed based on ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’ by Enid Bylton. With a tree frame, moonface clock and flower duvet, we’d love to spend the night in this fairytale bed.

Joy Richards, Sleep Specialist at Happy Beds says, ‘We were looking for kids’ bed designs that adults simply can’t think of – the more outlandish and creative designs, the better- and these designers did just that’

But for parents who are looking to update their kids bedrooms now, Happy Beds have a huge range of fun and exciting beds ready to ship now.

Happy Beds Max Combination Bed



This genious bed can be built in several different combinations to suit your kids needs and age. Use in the formation of a toddler bed, a mid sleeper bed, an L shape bed, bunk bed or a day bed, taking your little one from toddler to teen

Happy Beds Spiderman Toddler Storage Bed



This themed bed is perfect for those transitioning from a cot to a bed. The light up eyes turn off automatically after 10 minutes so they can drift off to sleep feeling safe and content. The drawers provide handy storage for all their dressing-up gear, too.

Plus with so many more designs online too, Happy Beds is sure to have a bed that sets your childs imagination alight.