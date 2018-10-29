The magic of Harry Potter is casting a spell over the gaming world

Let the fun begin with the spellbinding collection of Harry Potter games, which have just hit the shelves (real and virtual) at Debenhams! Whether you’re looking for Christmas gift ideas or are simply wanting to update the games cupboard all ready for the cold weather, there’s something in the range to keep the whole family entertained.

Mere muggles can become wizards of the gaming world thanks to these these wickedly good Harry potter games…

Best Harry Potter games for Christmas

1. Harry Potter Cluedo

Cluedo, the classic game of ‘who done it?’, has been giving a mystical makeover. Instead of Professor Plum in the library, the culprit is more likely to be Professor Snape in the Great Hall.

This fabulous game of mystery is adapted to incorporate all the Harry Potter characters and places of interest. ‘Dark Forces Are At Work – A friend has seemingly vanished’. Playing Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Luna or Neville, you must try to discover ‘Who Done It’, while also deducing what spell or item they used and where the dastardly deed happened.

Buy now: Harry Potter Cluedo Mystery Board game, £30, Debenhams

2. Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit

This is for die-hard fans to show off their Potter knowledge! The bitesize edition of this classic quiz game contains 600 trivia questions based on the Harry Potter films. Test how much you know about The Dark Arts, Hogwarts, Magical Spells and Potions, Magical Objects, Magical People and Animals and Magical Creatures.

Buy Now: Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit, £13, Debenhams

Harry Potter Lego gifts

If you’re not one for games, these mini characters are great stocking fillers!

In stores only: Harry Potter Lego Minifigures, £3 each, Debenhams

And of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas with the kids without all hands on deck constructing a Lego structure. This is a spellbinding brick version of the iconic Great Hall.

In stores only: Harry Potter Lego Classic Hogwarts Great Hall, £90, Debenhams

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since the young wizard first cast a spell on the world? He and his friends have had a spell over our hearts ever since.

We’re off to test our team’s knowledge with a game of Potter Trivial Pursuit!