If you’re looking to give your living room an instant lift n a budget then look no further than the Homebase cocktail sofa.

At Ideal Home we were huge fans of Homebase’s take on a cocktail chair which came out in August. So much so that I snapped up the ochre version of the chair for my own living room.

However, our excitement reached new levels when Homebase announced on Instagram that it had brought out a cocktail sofa to match the chairs!

Homebase cocktail sofa

Buy now: Cocktail sofa, £120, Homebase

The opulent cocktail sofa features the same soft, velvet upholstery that made the original cocktail chair such a hit with customers.

It is also an absolute steal priced at just £120! That means you can pick up the chair and sofa suite for just £180.

When a shot of the new sofa in grey and ochre appeared on the brands Instagram it quickly clocked up 455 likes and 35 comments from eager fans keen to get their hand on it, including:

‘Seems v good value!’

‘If only I had enough room in my house’

‘That’s beaut’

However, what fans were really keen to know is whether the sofa will be available in blush.

Currently, the cocktail sofa has only been brought out in grey and ochre. But the Instagram post promised that the sofa will be available in blush in October.

This cocktail sofa is perfect for a stylish front room or living room. Whichever colour you choose to make the sofa pop pair it with a cushion or two in a contrasting colour.

Measuring 110cm long, it is a generous two-seater sofa. However, at a push, you could probably fit three people on it. Then again, if you prefer curling up with your feet underneath you may need one all to yourself – we won’t judge.

Will you be adding this sumptuous cocktail sofa to your living room?