The stylish H&M headboard hack fans are loving – that costs just £39.99

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Just when we thought we couldn’t love H&M Home anymore than we already do, they give us this fabulous headboard hack. Taking inspiration beyond the products on the shop floor, H&M are reaching out to shoppers with handy hacks on social media.

Using one of the new season linen sheets the style team have created a rustic headboard. It’s a simple idea to give bedrooms a makeover on a highly affordable budget.

H&M Home’s headboard hack

H&M Home shared the headboard hack with its 4.3million followers, ‘🌟 DIY hack: Make a beautiful headboard for your bed’

Explaining, ‘The easiest way to make a headboard like ours is to use an old headboard that you want to give new life. Simply use our linen sheets, fold it and sew a seam at each side, then slip it over the headboard. Or even easier, use a staple gun to attach it to the backside of the board.’ Simple, yet so effective as the image shows.

Sadly the linen flat sheet in question is not available online (yet), but is in stores. Prices start from £39.99.

The style team go on to suggest, ‘If you want to make your own board from scratch, go with an MDF board or Plywood sheet, and add some wadding before wrapping it with the bed linen. #HMHOME #bedroominspo #DIY #bedroomDIY’.

The new linen range is already proving popular, particularly in the inviting new autumn colour palette.

Buy now: Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set, £79.99, H&M Home

The new H&M Home collection welcomes lasting style into homes this season, by adding classic patterns and rattan furniture.

It’s well worth checking out, especially for those wanting to work on a budget.

If you give this hack a try, we’d love to see your snaps. Share with them with us on our social media.