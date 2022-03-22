Homebase DIY and garden buys will soon be available to buy in Tescos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Homebase has partnered with Tescos to bring the best of its garden and DIY supplies to the supermarket’s aisles. The first store opened in Borehamwood on Saturday and will be rolled out to more stores over the next year.

This month Homebase announced that it was partnering with the UK’s largest supermarket. The home improvement store is bringing its products and expertise to Tesco stores across the country. The new stores will stock everything you could need to bring your budget garden ideas to life, alongside some of the best garden furniture.

The new collaboration will mean customers can pick up practical DIY buys including paint, power tools and hardware during their weekly shop. They can also peruse some of Homebase’s new home accessories, garden decorations, firepits, and other outdoor furniture.

The first store opened on Saturday 19th March in Borehamwood, and will be followed by the opening of a store in Walkden and Woolwich in April.

‘We’re really excited to be partnering with Tesco, bringing our home and garden products and expertise to even more local communities. We’re always looking for ways to make it easier for customers to shop with us and teaming up with Tesco means we’re able to do just that,’ says Damian McGloughlin, CEO Homebase.

If you prefer to do your DIY and Decorating shopping online, customers will also be able to use the Click and Collect service. They will be able to place an order on the Homebase website and collect it from selected Tesco stores within one hour.

This is music to our ears as Homebase has recently launched a stunning outdoor furniture collection ahead of the summer. Highlights include the Matara 7 Seater Corner Garden Sofa Set priced at £850, and the Homebase Acapulco Garden Chair for £70 in a range of bright colours.

This new partnership follows on the success of Homebase opening eight garden centres in Next stores in 2021 in Southhampton, Norwich, Shoreham, Ipswich, Warrington, Cameberly, Bristol and Sheffield.

We don’t know yet which Tesco’s beyond those in April that will be offering the new Homebase collaboration. However, we will keep you up to date with the latest launches as soon as we know.