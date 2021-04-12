We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Exciting news for Next fans – the retailer is teaming up with Homebase to launch Garden by Homebase at Next. From today, Monday, April 12, shoppers will be able to buy compost and plant pots while browsing Next’s spring fashion offerings.

The venture reflects a shift in the way we’ll be doing our shopping in the future, with stores offering more of an ‘experience’ than ever before. This collaboration comes as no surprise when for years you’ve been able to get your eyebrows threaded at Superdrug, or go for coffee in Waterstone’s.

We love the concept of shopping for workwear, kids’ clothes, and bedding while also getting a dose of inspiration for outdoor living room ideas.

‘We’re delighted to be joining forces with Next and bringing our garden products and expertise to its stores,’ said Damian McGloughlin, chief executive of Homebase. ‘It’s all part of our wider commitment to make shopping with us easier and provide even more inspiration and expert advice.

‘We’re a great nation of gardeners, with more and more people enjoying the benefits of gardening and being outside. The launch of these new garden centres means we’re able to offer more gardeners, both experienced and those just starting out, Homebase products in more locations across the country.’

Garden by Homebase at Next is particularly helpful for the beginner gardeners among us who might find big garden centres a little intimidating. Just like the homeware section at Next, there’ll simply be a garden area for budding gardeners to explore and spark garden ideas for their own plot.

It comes at a great time, helping us make the most of our outdoor spaces as the weather warms up this spring – whether you have a vast garden or tiny balcony. If you’ve been wondering about how to make a garden home office, our expert tips on creating a workspace in your garden will help. Garden furniture looking a bit tired? Our garden seating ideas piece has endless options to upgrade your garden.

Which stores will have Garden by Homebase at Next?

Garden by Homebase at Next will be in place in Shoreham, Ipswich, Warrington, Camberley, Bristol and Sheffield.

The launch is happening at the same time as the reopening of non-essential shops after a third national lockdown. Many of us who have spent time decorating our homes and tending to our back gardens will soon be able to pick up some garden supplies in these mini garden centres while taking in the fashion trends.