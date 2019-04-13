Remember how brilliant BHS lighting was? It’s been a big loss to the high street, but it’s about to make a return of sorts! Brand new and bursting at the seams with statement lighting, Houseof is the new online homeware store, recently launched by Helen White and Michael Jones.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The founding duo were part of the former BHS team and decided to go it alone. But having worked for a number of high-street names between them, they know how to create lighting that is totally on trend. Beneath the designer good looks of the lighting ranges lie surprisingly affordable price tags.

The debut ranges include pendant, floor, table and wall lights that are contemporary and truly different. The best bit for us is that, if you see a light you love there’s more than one option of metallic finishes.

Buy now: Curve floor lamp in green, £160, Houseof

Buy now: Ring ceiling light brass, £100, Houseof

You can choose from polished brass, chrome and copper, with many of the lights also available in a spectrum of powder coated colours, like on-trend blush pink, striking cobalt blue and olive green.

Buy now: Diner pendants, £80 each, Houseof

The brand explains the idea behind the colour spectrum of finishes on offer: ‘Playing with colour should be an extension of your personality. We aren’t saying you need to get a paintbrush out, it could be as simple as adding a coloured table lamp or statement floor lamp to your current scheme.’





Buy now: Diffuser floor lamp pink, £180, Houseof

Although there are gorgeous pieces to be found in every category, we think the statement ceiling lights stand out. They range from Art-Deco inspired globes to classic pleated pendants with a modern colour twist.

Buy now: Opal Disc ceiling light brass, £160, Houseof

Buy now: Opal Disc floor light brass, £160, Houseof

Don’t miss the Opal Disk or Horizontal Curve ceiling lights, the wide rather than hanging design makes them perfect for creating a focal point over a dining table. Or the Pill modern chandeliers, with a choice of three, five or eight branches.

Buy now: Ellipse floor lamp, £160, Houseof

Buy now: 8 light Pill chandelier brass, £200, Houseof

It’s clear that Houseof designed the floor lamps with small spaces in mind. So the slim profiles are perfect for a tight corner. Bring in a vibrant hue with the Diffuser light or go for a glam accent with Ellipse floor lamp.

Video Of The Week

Hop over to the Houseof website and you’ll find plenty of table lamps, too. From the industrial Mesh and Ribbed lamps to the luxe Pink Marble lamp.

We’ve spied a small range of tables and accessories on the website. And we’ve heard that rugs and more occasional pieces are in the pipeline. Well they’ve absolutely nailed lighting, so we’re excited to see what’s next in store for Houseof.