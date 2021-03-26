Ideal Home Kitchen Awards 2021 – it’s time to reveal the winners

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

2021 saw the launch of Ideal Home’s first ever Kitchen Awards and we’re super excited to be able to reveal the winners today. So if you’re considering a kitchen makeover – large or small – this year and are on the hunt for kitchen ideas, stay tuned to find out the brands that should firmly be on your radar for 2021.

Our panel of expert judges met virtually earlier this year to pick the winners from a host of amazing entries in 11 categories, covering everything from cabinets to taps, storage to appliances. From well-established brands to independent retailers, the entrants ticked all the boxes and showed off the very best in kitchen design in 2021.

Step up the judges – Heather Young, Ideal Home Editor was joined by guest judges Busola Evans, Associate Editor, Shelina Permalloo, Chef and Masterchef Winner and Sarah Spiteri, Editorial Director. The judging panel had great fun deliberating, and were bowled over by the standard of the entries. Everyone took away inspiration for their own kitchens (a walk-in larder being firmly at the top of everyone’s wish list right now!).

Watch the video below, and read on for more on the fabulous winning entries..

Kitchen of the Year

WINNER: Wren Kitchens

The Infinity Plus Shaker kitchen from Wren gives classic Shaker a modern feel, with its hardworking, multi-purpose layout (including a handy wfh office space), marbled-effect quartz worktop and choice of 2,000 cabinetry colours. We’re definitely fans of this on-trend green.

‘We loved the attention to detail in this kitchen,’ says Heather Young. ‘It shows you can have a truly beautiful kitchen design regardless of your budget.’

Highly commended: Haberdasher’s Kitchen, deVOL

Best Modern Kitchen

WINNER: Mereway Kitchens

The Q-Line from Mereway Kitchens mixes sleek handleless doors with a clever touch-to-open design. The brand new finishes also caught the eye of judge Busola Evans.

‘This kitchen uses innovative finishes like glass and ceramic to push the boundaries when it comes to modern kitchen design,’ Busola says.

Highly Commended: Life Kitchens

Best Classic Kitchen

WINNER: Second Nature

The Clarendon kitchen from Second Nature looks super smart in dark blue, with natural ash doors with classic beading around the frame giving the design a timeless finish. The option to tailor the kitchen to add classic features such as glazed units, and a pantry or gin cabinet (yes please!), was a hit with the judges.

‘The range of features means you can give this kitchen a bespoke feel,’ says Shelina Permalloo.

Best Value Kitchen

WINNER: Benchmarx Kitchens

A modern take on traditional Shaker cabinetry, the Cambridge Kitchen from Benchmarx comes in at an impressive £1,700 for an eight-unit kitchen (excluding worktops, appliances and sink). ‘This kitchen looks so smart in midnight blue, and all for an affordable price,’ says Sarah Spiteri.

Best New Kitchen Innovation

WINNER: LG

InstaView Door-in-Door fridge freezer with viewing panel, LG

Knock on the door of LG‘s InstaView door-in-door fridge freezer twice, and the contents of the fridge are revealed like magic, without you even having to open the door. Plus the Door-in-Door technology means you can access your most-used items without having to open the whole fridge, which saves energy and money. Full marks for innovation!

Highly commended: Edge Air Innovation, Westin Cookerhoods

Best Large Kitchen Appliance

WINNER: Caple

‘Who wouldn’t want to cook a pizza in two minutes?’ said Busola Evans, when judging Caple’s C2600 Wi-Fi-enabled pyrolytic oven. The smart oven is wifi-enabled, boasts sleek touch controls, 23 functions and versatile self-cleaning programmes.

Best Small Kitchen Appliance

WINNER: Panasonic

All four judges were impressed by Panasonic’s crowd-pleasing 4-in-1 combination microwave oven, which combines steam, microwave, grill and combination oven functionality in one good-looking package.

‘Nowadays people are all about speed, and to have a microwave with a healthier steam option is a great for fast family cooking,’ says Shelina Permalloo.

Best Kitchen Surface

WINNER: Königstone

‘I love the look of this – it has texture and ticks the box when it comes to the trend for concrete in kitchens, but without the hassle,’ says Busola Evans.

As well as its good looks, KönigQuartz from Königstone is a high-performance (we’re talking high-stain, heat and scratch-resistant), 90-per-cent quartz worktop, that comes in 27 colour options.

Best Kitchen Tap

WINNER: Franke

‘Not only does the Minerva Helix 4-in-1 instant boiling water tap from Franke have a clever push-button operation, it comes in an array of beautiful finishes.’ Sarah Spiteri.

Highly Commended: Pronteau Prothia hot water tap, Abode

Best Kitchen Storage Solution

WINNER: Roux Kitchens

Roux Kitchens‘ storage collection, offers everything you need for a clutter-free, well-organised space.

‘This storage looks as good inside as it does on the outside,’ says Heather Young. ‘The collection also includes a fantastic waste separation bin to make sorting recycling so much easier, which is something my family kitchen is most definitely in need of!’

One Small Step Award for Sustainability

WINNER: Abode

With sustainability a hot topic in interiors, the judges were impressed by the fact that the Swich device from Abode (which converts a normal kitchen tap into one that can deliver filtered water as well as mains water), can be added to your existing kitchen tap.

‘I love that this is an add-on for your existing kitchen tap that means you can swap bottled water for filtered,’ Heather Young says.

What’s on your kitchen wish list for 2021?