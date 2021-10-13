We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ideal Home magazine has had a makeover! The whole magazine has had a thorough revamp to make sure it delivers exactly what you want (and need!) from Britain’s best-selling homes magazine in 2021.

The November issue, on shelves now, boasts 180 pages full of inspiration, ideas and advice from Ideal Home’s team of homes writers, experts and editors. Creating a home should be fun and exciting, and that’s how we hope readers will feel when they flick through the pages of our new-look issue.

Established in 1920, Ideal Home was one of the first magazines to bring the advice of leading industry experts into the homes of its readers. The new look revitalizes this tradition, with the unveiling of the Ideal Home Expert Panel.

Ideal Home Expert Panel

In each issue, experienced Decorating Editor Nicky Phillips is on-hand to answer all your decorating dilemmas. TV presenter and Architectural Designer Charlie Luxton will be sharing his know-how on everything renovation.

Fearne Cotton will be helping you find your zen at home in her new column. Award-winning financial journalist Kalpana Fitzpatrick will help you get your household finances in order.

As well as continuing to round up all the latest news and home decor trends, Ideal Home has a brand new Life Admin section. The section is dedicated to offering smart solutions to all your everyday household hassles.

There’s everything you need to make managing your home, and keeping on top of all that household admin a breeze, from organising, to smart home tech, to money matters.

Be inspired by the best real homes



We all love a good look around other people’s houses, and so the revamped Ideal Home will continue to bring you the very best real homes and makeovers. Each one will be packed with clever design ideas for you to steal for your own home.

There are hardworking family homes, amazing before and after transformations, and homes bursting with style and personality.

Get creative with decorating ideas and tips





The pages of Ideal Home magazine will inspire you to decorate with confidence! From quick weekend DIY and decorating ideas, to expert-approved colour schemes that’ll add wow to a room redo. You’ll find plenty to get you excited about decorating your space.

Don’t miss the collection of clever storage ideas that pack a style punch, or the top advice from interior designers on how to create a cosy living space for the colder months.

Everything you need to plan your next big project





We’re all more willing than ever to adapt our homes through renovation and extension, but it can be hard to know where to start. We’ve introduced Ideal Home magazine’s new Renovation & Remodel section, a one-stop-shop for your project planning needs.

This month, Ideal Home’s resident renovation expert Charlie Luxton gives the lowdown on permitted development, and we’ve got in-depth advice on side return extensions and external cladding.

Make your home your happy place





More than ever, our homes have become a sanctuary – a place to unwind and boost our mental wellbeing. Brand new Ideal Home columnist Fearne Cotton, shares her personal experience and insight in ‘Happy Home’.

While we’re taking a more holistic approach to our homes, there are features on the latest sustainable news and products for interiors, plus decluttering tips from a professional organiser.

Ideal Home showcases the very best ideas, best new products, best real homes, so anyone can put together your own unique mix.

The new-look issue of Ideal Home is out now. Buy yours today, or subscribe to make sure you never miss an issue.