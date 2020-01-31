And…breathe! IKEA’s new pollution reducing curtains are finally here

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Last year we revealed IKEA’s plans to launch an innovative product that will help to reduce air pollutants in the home. That innovative new product is finally here, in the form of new IKEA air purifying curtains, Gunrid.

Making its debut in stores and online from tomorrow, the Gunrid curtain offers an affordable solution to purify the air in our own homes.

New Gunrid air purifying curtains are available in both light grey and light pink, priced at £25.

How do air purifying curtains work?

The innovative new air purifying curtains feature a mineral-based surface treatment. This breaks down common indoor air pollutants, including odours and chemicals from household products, such as formaldehyde. Using a unique technology that mimics photocatalyst, the process is activated when it comes into contact with either indoor or outdoor light.

The technology has been developed by IKEA over a number of years, in conjunction with its suppliers and innovators. It works in a similar way to photosynthesis – the natural process by which plants transform light energy into chemical energy.

‘Besides enabling people to breathe better air at home, we hope that Gunrid will increase people’s awareness of indoor air pollution, ‘ says Lena Pripp-Kovac, Head of Sustainability at Inter IKEA Group.

‘Gunrid is the first product to use the technology, but the development will give us opportunities for future applications on other textiles.’

Air purifying technology has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. Figures from the World Health Organisation reveal 90 per cent of people worldwide now breathe in polluted air – it’s easy to understand why brands are keen to tackle this growing problem.

Mauricio Affonso, Product Developer at IKEA Range & Supply comments, ‘For me, it’s important to work on products that solve actual problems and are relevant to people.’

‘Textiles are used across homes and by enabling a curtain to purify the air, we are creating an affordable and space-saving air purifying solution that also makes the home more beautiful.’

The new Gunrid curtains are just one of the many steps IKEA has taken over the past few years to actively reduce air pollutants. With a vision of becoming more climate positive by 2030.