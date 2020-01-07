Sleep more sustainably with Sainsbury’s newly launched bed linen

Sainsbury’s Home has launched an exclusive new range of sustainable bed linen. Made from a blend of recycled polyester and better initiative cotton the new ‘Sleep More Sustainably’ bedding is a foot in the right direction for helping shoppers to make more environmentally conscious choices.

Prices start from £8, meaning it doesn’t cost the earth…to help preserve it.

Before your mind wanders to thoughts of uncomfortable plastic-feel bedding let us say, from first-hand experience, the new duvets are unbelievably soft.

Soft to the touch and easy to care for, the Sleep More Sustainably range is an all-round winner…

Sainsbury’s new Sleep More Sustainably bedding

Designed to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep, the Sleep More Sustainably bedding will be available in a range of sizes, from single, double and king.

As attractive as it is sustainable the bedding is available in a range of calming colours too. From blush pink, pale blue, dove grey and crisp whites, as well as a number of decorative patterns.

To realise the project Sainsbury’s Home uses REKOOP© recycled polyester fibres, which come from recycled plastic bottles. This new initiative saves plastic from landfill, giving items a new lease of life. The DNA tagged recycled polyester fibres ensures full traceability from the start to the finished product.

With a total of approximately 48 recycled plastic bottles going into a double plain duvet set, this new bedding is set to do wonders for reducing plastic waste.

The bed linen is presented in a fabric bag, made from the same material. In a bid to eradicate single use plastic packaging. Fastened with a coconut husk button and jute string, it makes for an ideal storage bag.

‘The Sleep More Sustainably bedding represents an important step in making use of post-consumer products,’ says Rona Olds, Head of Buying Homewares at Sainsbury’s Home. ‘For homeware that is stylish and more sustainable,’

‘It’s incredible that 58 plastic bottles go into a king size plain duvet,’ she exclaims.

Rona goes on to say, ‘Within our homeware product overall, we have committed to using sustainably sourced timber. As well as cotton across 100 per cent of our own brand products by 2020.’