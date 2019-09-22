There’s no getting around it – moving is always a chore and if you’re a renter, chances are you’re moving more frequently. The new IKEA Ombyte range of printed boxes, bags and moving accessories have arrived to offer a helping hand, but in true IKEA style, they have added a playful twist to the practical.

The foldaway design of the boxes means you can flat pack and store them away, ready for the next adventure. If you’re anything like me, then there’s a good chance there’s that one cardboard box shoved in the corner of the room that still hasn’t been opened and before you know it, it’s become part of the furniture.

But thanks to the creative and colourful designs, the boxes are the perfect disguise for any untouched belongings.

They double up as storage too, perfect for under the bed or desk in students and kids rooms – store books, clutter and pretty much anything you can’t find space on your shelves for.

The trolley is a genius addition to the range. Stack up your boxes or bags to speed up moving day, the handy Ombyte elastic loading straps keep everything steady whilst you’re on the move.

Of course the classic blue IKEA bag has 1001 uses and has helped me out on many a moving day over the years, but these packing bags are a brilliant upgrade and much easier to carry.

Not only are they adorned with colourful camo and abstract animal print (LOVE!) they zip up and the sturdy straps make them easy to carry. Once you’re done with the move, use them to store your winter woollies or summer wardrobe, keeping clothes dust-free and protected under the bed or up in the loft.

The limited editions will only be available until February 2020, so don’t miss out!