Dry January is nearly over, celebrate in style by hosting a party with the new limited-edition IKEA FREKVENS collection.

IKEA’s latest innovation is the perfect one-stop shop for anyone who loves to throw a good party. Whether that’s a birthday disco for your kids or a shindig for yourself.

IKEA FREKVENS collection

Stockholm-based creative collective teenage engineering collaborated with IKEA to develop the 27-piece collection. The collective merged their passion for music and electronics with IKEA’s home furnishing expertise, to create an affordable line of speakers and spotlights.

The collection, starting at £4, includes an LED spotlight with a number of filters to create different lighting effects. It also features a speaker that can be layered with the spotlights for a full retro effect.

However, sound hasn’t been sacrificed in favour of aesthetics, the speaker with a subwoofer, priced at £129, will provide some serious room-rattling beats.

IKEA has created a retro silver raincoat with matching bag, tiki-inspired stackable cups and a silver cushion cover to compliment the collection. Time to start planning that at-home rave.

Coming soon: FREKVENS Speaker, £65, IKEA

‘FREKVENS introduces sound into the home in a new way. It is very simple, fun and playful – bringing a retro and unique aesthetic to IKEA not seen before,’ explains Jesper Kouthoofd, head of design and founder of teenage engineering.

‘The range can help anyone become a home roadie, setting up your own sound system and light show with minimal effort,’ he adds.

You don’t need to wait for a party to invest in this collection. It will also make a fantastic statement piece in a teenagers bedroom. But be prepared for the accompanying teen soundtrack.

Coming soon: FREKVENS LED Spotlight, £15, IKEA

‘From our home visits we know that music is an integral part of the home and unites people in a powerful way,’ says Carol McSeveney, sales leader for lighting and electronics at IKEA UK and Ireland.

‘FREKVENS celebrates the interplay of sound and light within the home, creating a playful and fun environment for people to feel connected to music and each other. Apart from looking amazing, it sounds great too. It’s definitely the perfect reason to throw a party,’ she adds.

Coming soon: FREKVENS mug, £7.50, IKEA

The collection is limited-edition and will be going on sale in February.

Will you be getting the party started at home this month?