Have you seen the practical Poundland pegboard being posted on Facebook or hash tagged on Instagram? It’s creating quite the buzz in the online world – fast-becoming an insta-sensation as shoppers proudly sharing their ‘pegboard pics’ with pride.

Costing only £2, it’s easy to see why shoppers are beside themselves trying to track down this incredibly useful accessory in stores.

Whether storing kitchen spices or craft essentials, this pegboard is super handy!

The Poundland pegboard

The pegboard itself is £2, the additional storing solutions are from £1 each.

The versatile storage solution can be used in any room in the house including kitchens; bedrooms; bathrooms; home offices and even sheds.

The pegboard arrives as the discount store launches a 30-piece stationery and storage range to rival the likes of IKEA. The entire range is priced between £1 and £5, prices not even IKEA can compete with.

The incredibly similar Skadis design by IKEA is £8 – still cheap, but not Poundland prices.

The discount retailer shared the brilliant new board with followers on Instagram. Along with the caption, ‘Our pegboards and accessories have been popping up everywhere! Whether it’s organising stationery, storing make-up or even dolls, we’d love to see how you’ve styled yours!’

‘Well I’m off to my local one tomorrow to get this, so useful for many things in the house💕😍’ exclaims one fan.

‘I love this I need one ❤️’ states another.

Poundland added to the post, ‘Tag us using #Poundland #pegboard #goals #organised #storage’.

They asked, and shoppers are starting to snap away…

This shopper has used her Poundland pegboards, two together, to get the dressing table tidy and in order. Marie Kondo would be proud.

We expect to see plenty more shares in the not too distant future.

‘Decluttering is on everyone’s to do list for January,’ explains a spokesperson for Poundland. ‘Our new storage range will allow shoppers to make positive changes to their homes – without the Marie Kondo price tag.’

In addition to the pegboard the range includes tidy pots, hanging storage, lidded boxes, clothing rails and even solutions to safely stow Christmas trees, wreaths and decorations.

Poundland we salute you for this new incredibly affordable new storage range.