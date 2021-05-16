We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that we all need more kitchen storage. One DIY fan has come up with a smart kitchen storage idea – turning an IKEA trolley into a kitchen island with a fresh lick of paint.

Beam Irwin bought the IKEA Forhojah Kitchen Trolley, a piece we’ve all seen, whether in store or on Mrs Hinch’s Instagram. But rather than put it at the end of a kitchen counter, she’s put it centre stage in her kitchen.

‘After two years of using this kitchen, I knew I needed more space,’ Beam Irwin ( @aplacetogether) tells us. ‘Adding wall-mounted cupboards will be expensive so I thought that having a kitchen island would be better.

‘I found this trolley in IKEA and thought that with just a lick of paint to match my cupboards, it will look perfect in my kitchen,’ she says. She has painted the trolley in Annie Sloan chalk paint in Louis Blue, which makes it look like it’s always been there.

She sanded it down before painting it with a roller for a brush stroke-free finish. Beam then used a brush for those smaller, harder-to-reach areas.

What a brilliant way to add storage without spending tons of money – for more inspiration, head to our decorating on a budget piece. The IKEA kitchen island has also given her more countertop space for preparing food.

She has used the lower level to store baskets of fruit, and the middle shelf is handy for keeping plates and bowls reached for every day. It’s a practical addition to her modern kitchen, providing a spot to make some quick breakfast in the morning.

Plus, it helps to make the space feel sociable, as people will naturally congregate around a kitchen island. It fits perfectly in the space – if you have the floor space in your kitchen, it’s a smart move.

So, if your kitchen cabinets are jam-packed with so many pots and pans that you can’t remember the last time you saw the back of the cupboard, this might be the tip you need.