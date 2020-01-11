Our favourite Swedish super-store is due to get a mini-makeover. Next year IKEA will be opening its first high street IKEA mini-store in the UK.

IKEA is best known for its giant warehouses with a maze of show kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms and storage solutions as far as the eye can see. However, the home of Swedish flat-pack furniture is branching into a small setting on the high street.

IKEA mini-store launching next year

The new IKEA mini store will open in Hammersmith Kings Mall. Instead of the usual shelves of flat-pack furniture the mini-store will focus on home accessories and furnishings.

We all know that a trip to IKEA isn’t complete without meatballs. Luckily, you’ll still be able to get your meatball fix after a trip to the IKEA mini store. There will be a Swedish food space in the mall for shoppers to treat themselves.

The IKEA mini-store will not be the furniture chain’s first venture into the city centre. In 2018, IKEA opened two Planning Studios in Tottenham Court Road and Bromley.

Customers are unable to buy products in the Planning Studios. However, they are able to peruse show kitchens and bathrooms for inspiration and order pieces directly from the store.

‘Our plan to open a new city centre store in Hammersmith is an exciting next-step, as we continue to respond to people’s evolving shopping habits, making IKEA more convenient than ever before,’ say Peter Jelkeby, country retail manager and chief sustainability officer at IKEA.

‘People have been eager to see our affordable range and access our life at home expertise on the high-street for some time,’ he adds.

For one we can’t wait to be able to squeeze a trip to IKEA in between perusing the shelves at Next and Primark on a lazy Saturday afternoon.

An exact launch date of the new IKEA high street store hasn’t been set yet. However, we know we can expect the first mini-IKEA in Spring 2021…

Would you like a mini-IKEA on your local high street?