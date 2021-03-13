We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Always continuing its mission to create a better everyday life for us all, the innovative interiors brains at IKEA have revealed the nation’s top five shopping habits from lockdown.

It’s been a rough and tumble ride, with most aspects of our lives taking a shape-shifting turn. As we look for new ways to adapt and re-imagine our homes in a positive ‘new world’, what trends are we honing in on and how has lockdown shaped the way we shop?

‘The last year has marked the start of a closer relationship with the home. Living spaces went further to better meet our emotional and physical needs, offering a space to escape and find solace as well as to work and reboot,’ explains Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader at IKEA. ‘Looking to the future, home design will become increasingly thoughtful and creative as the needs and expectations we place on our homes continue to increase.’

Whether you live in a sprawling country house or cosy flat, our homes have become multi-functional spaces, incorporating living, working, workout and relaxation zones all within the same four walls. Adapting to home working has been the overriding trend, with Brits investing in-home office staples throughout all three lockdowns.

From embracing outdoor space last summer to making the most of the time not commuting, IKEA reveals how the new normal has changed what we’re buying.

Top five shopping habits in lockdown

1. Home is the new office

As the ticking of time made home working a semi-permanent, if not the standard way going forward, Brits quickly clocked on that creating dedicated workspaces for adults and home-schooling alike was a priority. With each lockdown announcement, IKEA has seen a sharp increase in office furniture sales, hitting an all-time high of 237% during the current status. Desks have been the most searched item. For more home office ideas take a look at our gallery for inspiration.

2. Let’s get organised

Storage is having its moment like never before! Last April the nation went into mission spring clean mode with a whopping 88% of people working from home, investing extra time into reorganising their spaces. Bedroom and kitchen storage solutions dominated the list of top 10 best-selling products when stores reopened, with organising units, boxes, baskets and clothes rails flying off the shelves.

3. Tech lifeline

TV has been the ultimate escapist switch-on and switch-off saviour for a captive and ‘held captive’ audience. Major releases and popular shows have massively inspired home decor.

Interestingly, the release of Tiger King sparked a national obsession with all things animal-themed (sales of the iconic Skold sheepskin rug doubled), whilst the nation’s affair with The Crown prompted a quintessentially British style revival with sales of the luxurious Sanela cushion sky-rocketing as the buyer craved a more regal look at home. Crime drama, The Serpent, resulted in a 70s re-boot, with pieces like the Ulriksberg rattan chair increasing in sales by 100%.

4. Outdoor dreams

It’s funny how being trapped indoors, separated from nature will make you crave it like never before. With determined gusto for fresh air living, shoppers are creating inspiring and comfortable outdoor space at home.

During the first 10 weeks that stores were closed between March and May 2020, garden furniture topped the list of online searches five times, with an impetus on wanting to soak-up every dazzle of sunshine and blue sky nourish.

5. Early birds Christmas

Faced with new lockdown restrictions, the nation was in dire need of anything to boost spirits and spread some twinkles of joy. Christmas came early as many excited shoppers went all out with Christmas decorations and decorated earlier. IKEA reported a year-on-year rise of 203% in the searches for Christmas decorations.

We wonder how our shopping habits will adapt to the new normal in 2021.

*Findings taken from IKEA’s FY20 Annual Report